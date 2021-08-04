Flint, MI– Three Flint City Council seats are guaranteed to change following the unofficial results of the primary election on Aug. 3.

The current council people for the third and sixth wards did not run for reelection, and in the second ward, the incumbent, Maurice Davis, did not receive enough votes to stay on the ballot for the general election.

The incumbent candidates in the fourth, seventh, and eighth wards all made it into the top two for their ward. The first, fifth, and ninth wards did not have a primary election.

Only about 7.4% of all registered voters in wards with primary elections voted in this election.

Here are the results:

In the second ward, Ladel Lewis and Audrey Young received the most votes.

Ladel Lewis, of Flint, stands outside Sarvis Park, near her home on the north side of Flint on April 30, 2021. Lewis helps lead blight elimintating initiatives in her area and is part of the Flint Litter Killers Facebook group. She recently wrote a grant to bring solar powered lights to the front yards of her neighbors. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Audrey F. Young (purple) stands in the road on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Downtown Flint during a memorial on the one year anniversary of George Floyds murder on May 25, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Lewis received 253 votes, which accounted for 41.07% of all votes cast in this ward. Young received 155 votes, accounting for 25.16% of the votes. Davis, received 114 votes, accounting for 18.51% of the votes, taking him off the ballot for the general election. Arthur Woodson got 94 votes, which was 15.26% of the votes.

Of the 7,946 registered voters in the second ward, 620 voted. That’s about 7.8% of the registered voters in the ward.

In the third ward, A.C. Dumas and Quincy Murphy received the most votes.

Quincy Murphy, who is running for the third ward City Counselman position at Dewey Park on June 8, 2021. Murphy has lead initiatives to improve Dewey Park, which is in in his neighborhood. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

AC Dumas, 1st Vice President of NAACP Flint. (Facebook Photo)

A.C. Dumas got 145 votes, which accounted for 39.08% of the votes. Murphy got 126 votes, which was 33.96% of all of the votes. Kerry Nelson received 100 votes, which was 26.95% of all of the votes.

Current Third Ward Councilman Santino Guerra did not run for reelection.

Of the 7,146 registered voters in the third ward, 375 voted. That’s about 5.25% of the registered voters in the ward.

The fourth ward had the lowest voter turnout of all the wards with 4.07% of registered voters voting in this election. Of the 7,516 registered voters in this ward, 306 voted.

Current Councilwoman Kate Fields and Judy Priestley received the most votes.

Flint City Councilwoman Kate Fields sits left of former Councilman Wantwaz Davis.

Candidate Judy Priestley (courtesy of Judy Priestley)

Fields took the lead with 134 votes and 44.08% of the total vote. Priestley received 114 votes, and 37.50% of the total votes. Michael Doan received 56 votes, making up 18.42% of the total votes.

In the sixth ward, Tonya Burns and Claudia Perkins received the most votes.

City council candidate Tonya Burns canvasses up and down the streets of the sixth ward, asking residents for their support on July 3, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Water Warrior Claudia Perkins-Milton joins other local leaders to protest the proposed settlement for the Flint Water Crisis. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Burns got 219 votes, which was 33.9% of the total votes. Perkins got 202 votes, which was 31.27% of the total. Chris Del Morone got 120 votes, which was 18.58% of the total. Terae King Jr. got 105 votes, making up 16.25% of the votes.

Current Sixth Ward Councilman Herbert Winfrey did not run for reelection.

There were 664 ballots cast in this ward. With 7,738 registered voters in this ward, that means 8.58% of the registered voters voted in this election.

In the seventh ward, 11.84% of registered voters cast ballots in this election, which was the highest turnout of all wards.

Current Councilwoman Monica Galloway and Allie Herkenroder received the most votes.

Seventh Ward City Concilwoman Monica Galloway poses for a photo on July 8, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Seventh Ward Flint City Council candidate Allie Herkenroder, 26, of Flint poses for a photo on July 8, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Galloway received 438 of the votes, which was 39.07% of the total. Herkenroder received 388 of the votes, which was 34.61% of the total. Shannon Searcy received 295, which was 26.32% of the total.

In the eighth ward, Current Councilman Allan Griggs and Dennis Pfeiffer received the most votes.

Flint City Councilman Alan Griggs has served on the council since 2017. (Mark Felix | Flint Beat).

Eighth ward city council candidate Dennis Pfeiffer, 43, poses for a photo on July 8, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Pfeiffer took the lead with 193 votes, which was 33.8% of the total. Griggs received 178 votes, which was 31.17% of the total. Thomas Ross followed behind with 101 votes, and 17.69% of the total. William Harris received 99 votes, which was 17.34% of the total.

Of the 9,622 registered voters in this ward, 581 voted, making for a 6.04% turnout.

The general election for the council will be held on Nov. 2.