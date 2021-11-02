Flint, MI– The Flint City Council election is today, and a few council seats are going to change.

The results of the primary election in August, where only about 7.4% of registered voters voted, resulted in three guaranteed seat changes.

For information about the candidates in each ward, you can find our election coverage here.

To vote in the general election, you can return your absentee ballot to the city clerk’s office by Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. The city clerk’s Office is located at Flint City Hall on the second floor, at 1101 S. Saginaw St. The office can be reached by calling (810) 766-7414.

If you don’t have an absentee ballot, you can vote at your polling location which you can find here. The list of voting locations in Flint can be found here. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.