Flint, MI—GOODSTOCK, a day-long festival started by Flint’s-own Good Beans Cafe in 2003, will return to the city’s historic Carriage Town neighborhood this Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

This year, according to a press release, the outdoor concert event will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and feature food from Spectacular Spudz, Yvette’s Tacos, and The Local Grocer as well as beverages ranging from Hires small-batch root beer to an array of espresso drinks from the cafe.

While Ken Van Wagoner, part-owner of Good Beans Cafe, mentioned his gratitude to the event’s sponsor, the Greater Flint Arts Council, he also said that GOODSTOCK is really about showcasing Flint’s local musical talent.

To that end, Saturday’s performers include Curfew, self-described as a “dreamy shoegaze hardcore band”; the indie vibes of Je Suis Venu Voir Seth; a variety of classical and musical theater pieces from students of the Flint School of Performing Arts; and a two-hour headliner set from Professor Joe Wright & Friends.

The festival will also include a vendor area showcasing Carriage Town businesses like Flint Candle Company, Rootless Coffee Company, Smith and Stone Studio, and Recycle Bike Shop & Mobile Bike Repair, as well as a clothing swap vendor, a body paint and henna artist, and a local author.

Organizers said parking will be free and there will be some seating provided onsite, but they recommend that guests bring their own chairs if they want to be certain of a place to lounge.

Additionally, Van Wagoner noted that while masks aren’t required, people are welcome to wear them, adding, “If you feel sick, stay home.”

GOODSTOCK ‘22 will be located at 328 N. Grand Traverse St. rain or shine this Saturday, Van Wagoner said. “Look for an old 7-Up sign painted on the building and a blue and yellow circus tent, you can’t miss it.”