Flint, MI—A former convenience store on Flint’s east side will soon be demolished, clearing the way for possible redevelopment on the northwest corner of Davison Road and Franklin Avenue.

The building is currently owned by the Genesee County Land Bank Authority (GCLBA) and was severely damaged in a fire in November 2020, prior to the GCLBA taking ownership. It has stood in its charred condition ever since.

But, according to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) press release on Oct. 4, 2022, the agency has provided funding and is now managing the removal of the hazardous structure at 1815 Davison Road.

“This federal assistance with demolition and cleanup will help improve the health and vitality of Flint’s east side,” said Michael Freeman, Executive Director of the GCLBA, in a separate release. “Eliminating hazards like this is the first step to restoring value to neighboring homeowners, creating opportunities for residents to build wealth through homeownership and create opportunities for economic development.”

EPA On-Site Coordinator Brian Kelly confirmed the agency’s support follows a request for assistance with the property from the county land bank. He said EPA work on the site began on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

The cleanup, which includes the removal of asbestos-contaminated waste, is expected to be completed by the end of November 2022.

According to the agency’s press release, the cleanup will also involve conducting air monitoring to protect the health of workers and the public.

While no road closures are expected, Kelly said, residents may experience increased traffic near the cleanup site during the next few weeks of asbestos removal.