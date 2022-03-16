Flint, MI— Linda Boose will serve as the Flint Community Schools Board of Education’s newest member.

The board elected her during a special meeting March 15 to fill a vacancy left by Adrian Walker, who resigned to pursue another opportunity.

“I’m very excited. I’m happy to be a part of the decision-making process,” Boose said.

Boose is a product of Flint schools and graduated from the former Flint Northern High School. Between 1981-2001, she served as a substitute teacher for the district and also taught as a guest teacher at Whittier Classical Academy for three years.

In 2000, she graduated from the University of Michigan-Flint with a bachelor’s in healthcare administration. She then spent 16 years as a caseworker for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services before retiring in Jan. 2022.

“I have more time to give back to the community,” Boose said.

Boose was one of four people to apply for the vacancy. Raymond Hall, Ezekiel Harris, and Estella Simpkins were the three other applicants. Harris had also applied in September 2021 for one of two vacant seats after Diana Wright and Vera Perry resigned.

The board conducted public interviews and asked each applicant a series of questions. Board members scored their responses on a scale of one to ten, with one being the lowest. The two candidates with the highest scores moved forward to a second round of interviews.

Boose and Simpkins moved forward. After adding the scores from the first and second rounds, Boose was elected 5-0 with Trustee Carol McIntosh absent.

“I’m glad we’re whole,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones said. “I heard her perspective on a lot of the issues that we’re currently facing. I think it’s important to have someone that is grassroots in the community.”

Boose will serve the remainder of Walker’s term until December 2022. She will be sworn in March 16 and begin her duties immediately.

“I do truly care about the City of Flint and the students. I know I can contribute to the process of moving this district forward,” Boose said