Flint, MI—Vice President of the Flint Community Schools Board of Education Vera Perry has resigned.

Perry, a Flint school board veteran, confirmed her resignation in an email to Flint Beat on Sept. 7 but provided no further statement.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after Trustee Diana Wright announced her resignation in a letter to Board President Carol McIntosh.

It is not yet known when Perry’s resignation will take effect.

Though the board is down two members, five still remain, which means they can legally conduct business in a quorum.

In addition to the absence of two board members, Superintendent Anita Steward and the district’s Finance Director Ayunna Dompreh are also on Family and Medical Leave, leaving the district short-staffed.

Kevelin Jones, who had been serving as assistant superintendent, is now acting superintendent. Keiona Murphy, former director of federal, state, and local programs, serves as acting assistant superintendent.

The board has 30 days to replace both Perry and Wright.