Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools board member Laura MacIntyre obtained a Personal Protection Order (PPO) against fellow board member Danielle Green and community activist Arthur Woodson after Green allegedly assaulted MacIntyre at a subcommittee meeting March 23.

Judge Joseph Farah of the 7th Judicial Court granted the PPOs March 28.

In her petition, MacIntyre alleges that since the incident occurred, Woodson has live-streamed videos of himself where he has made “threats” and encouraged his followers to “come for” her.

MacIntyre said she identifies as queer, and Woodson “used” her gender identity and sexual orientation to “justify” Green’s alleged assault in his live streams.

“I use the term ‘queer’ to take back the power,” MacIntyre said. “At this point, it’s escalated to a hate crime. I am pursuing it as a hate crime because it’s hateful and it’s unethical. It’s against the law.”

According to MacIntyre’s petition, Green can be seen in the background of Woodson’s videos and has also encouraged his Facebook followers to “come for” MacIntyre.

Danielle Green was elected President of Flint Community Schools Board of Education on Jan. 12, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The court ordered that Green is prohibited from stalking, threatening to kill or physically injure MacIntyre, and from posting a message through “any medium of communications,” including electronic devices.

In addition to these acts, Woodson is prohibited from following MacIntyre, appearing at her workplace or residence, and approaching her in a public or private space.

Woodson said MacIntyre’s allegations are false.

“I have not ever threatened her, nor have I made any hateful statements about her sexuality,” Woodson said.

Having a close personal relationship with Green–the two are dating–Woodson said she told him MacIntyre has made “sexual advances,” called her “beautiful,” and has complimented her “soft skin.” These were the only statements he made on Facebook, he said.

“On Facebook, not once have I said anything about her sexuality being bad or anything else. It’s okay to be gay,” Woodson said.

Green told Flint Beat she had no comment at this time.

During the alleged assault, which took place at a public school board meeting, MacIntyre said Green choked her, slammed her head against a table, and “repeatedly” punched her in the head. All board members were present and witnesses to the alleged assault, she said.

On the evening of March 23, the board held an emergency meeting where they removed Green as president.

In her PPO petition, MacIntyre details the events leading up to the assault:

“Twenty minutes into the meeting, Danielle Green interrupted another board member and I asked her politely if she could wait to speak next. She said, ‘Oh, no, this is not going to happen’ pushed back her chair, stood up, walked around the table and the executive secretary and stood over me while I was seated. She started poking her finger in the air immediately in front of my face as was stead. I stood up to step back from her. She then grabbed my throat with one hand and the hair on the top of my head with the other and slammed my head against the conference table. She then proceeded to hold (me) down and punch me several times in the head,” MacIntyre wrote.

MacIntyre then states Green left the school where Woodson was waiting to pick her up in the parking lot. However, Woodson said he was not there, but in Lansing eating breakfast with his granddaughter.

Woodson said this is a “political hit” and that certain members of the community are using the alleged assault to “get to” him through Green. He also claimed Flint Community Schools Board Member Pastor Allen Gilbert told him that Green was “set up, provoked,” and “antagonized” by MacIntyre.

Arthur Woodson live streams to his Facebook page. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Gilbert did not respond to requests for comment by press time.

Woodson said he is seeking an attorney regarding the PPO order.

The case is still under investigation. Flint Detective Sergeant Tyrone Booth said police have turned the case over to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office. Booth said he does not yet know what charges Green may face, but if officials press charges an arrest warrant could be issued.

Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury said they “need” more information to determine the severity of the alleged crime.

“There is still a lot of information we need before we determine whether a 1-year aggravated assault or perhaps a felony was committed….If it is ultimately decided that a ‘simple assault and battery’ occurred then it would be charged by the Flint City Attorney’s Office,” Potbury said in an email.

It is unclear if Green may still serve on the board. Flint Beat reached out to district officials for a statement but they did not respond by press time.