Flint, MI– The city of Flint announced two new appointments this week, the city attorney and city services manager.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley appointed William Kim as the new city attorney, and the Flint City Council voted to approve the appointment on April 11.

Kim, who served as the assistant city attorney since May 2015, became the acting city attorney on Feb. 14, 2022 after Angela Wheeler resigned.

“We’re grateful for talented and dedicated staff like William (Bill) that gives us the ability to promote within the Legal Department,” Neeley said in a press release. “Bill’s expertise in government law and his ability to provide sound legal advice will continue to serve the city and its residents well.”

As city attorney, Kim is responsible for managing the legal department, defending the city legally, providing legal advice to the mayor and council, drafting legal documents and ordinances, and initiating legal actions, including prosecuting violations of ordinances and the charter. He will make an annual salary of $101,000.

“I’m excited and appreciative of the Mayor’s confidence in me leading the City of Flint’s Law Department,” Kim said. “I’m looking forward to continuing working with the City Council, the administration, and our community partners to help move our City forward for the residents of Flint.”

On April 14, Neeley announced that Arnold Brown was appointed the new city services manager.

Brown worked for the city in “multiple positions over 25 years as a tree trimmer, waste collector, forestry foreman, waste collection foreman, and waste collection coordinator,” the press release states.

“We are happy to have Arnold back with us to serve the residents of Flint,” Neeley said in the release. “As we work to use the additional received funding, having his expertise is needed to maximize greater outcomes in areas such as blight for the residents of the great City of Flint.”

In this position, Brown will provide management and direction for “blight elimination, forestry, parks and recreation, and transportation.”

“I’m happy to get another opportunity to serve the residents in my hometown,” Brown said in the release. “This work is a passion for me and I look forward to working together with the services staff, administration, council, residents, and community partners.”

Brown started earlier this week, according to the release and is an appointment of executive staff. According to the Flint City Charter, the mayor can appoint five executive staff, including the City Administrator … who shall serve at the will of the mayor.”