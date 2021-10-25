Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI- Anthony Arline has long been a fan of the Flint music scene.
Without being a music creator himself, he wanted to find a way to be involved. Enter Wav Village, the 32-year-old Flint, Mich. native’s new downtown recording studio.
On Oct. 16, Arline hosted a soft opening for the brand new studio, which bustled with Flint creatives throughout the evening admiring the atmosphere and listening to music by local talent.
Though the space is new, Wav Village was conceived in 2019 and was formerly in a smaller, much less accommodating space across the hall. Less than a year into the endeavor, the new space was offered to Arline, though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the official move until now.
The new space is outfitted with a podcast room, an engineering studio, a sizeable recording booth, a pantry full of classic snacks, colored lights that sync to music, and a gaming room for downtime during recording sessions.
“It’s very important for me not to exclude anyone, you know, and make this not like the hip hop studio’or the Flint studio, but like our culture studio,” Arline noted, adding that he wants his studio to feel safe and inclusive to all.
“I feel like the music scene getting to a point where it’s going to be hard to ignore.”
Wav Village is located in the Paterson Building at 653 Saginaw Street in downtown Flint.