Flint, MI—Flint City Council meetings will soon see a change in venue, at least temporarily.

According to a City of Flint press release on March 31, 2023, renovations to the council’s normal meeting chambers began Saturday, April 1 and are anticipated to last two to four months.

During that time, council will meet in the Flint City Hall Dome Auditorium, which is located in the south building of the administrative complex at 1101 S. Saginaw St., with parking off of Seventh Street.

The release states that the planned renovations to council’s chambers include “the demolition and removal of chairs, knee wall, molding, and trim work” along with incorporating “new millwork, flooring, seating, and paint work.”

Additionally, the renovations to council’s third floor meeting chambers promise new audio, visual and electrical equipment as well as improvements to the restrooms.

The city’s release notes the following meetings are anticipated to be held in the Dome Auditorium, starting April 5, 2023:

Finance, Legislative, and Governmental Operations Committee Meetings

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Special Affairs Committee and Flint City Council Meetings