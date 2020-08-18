Flint City Council unanimously approves appointment of Chief Terence Green

Flint, MI–City council unanimously voted to approve Terence Green as the new Flint police chief at a special city council meeting Monday night.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley called the special meeting less than a week after he announced he was appointing Green.

When Neeley made the announcement, he shared that he has known Green since they were kids.

“I don’t have to guess about his character…I know his heart,” Neeley said. “His heart is around protecting the city.”

Green was born and raised in Flint and was the first Black police chief in Mt. Morris Township. He filled that role for almost six years, but he’s been involved in law enforcement work for decades.

“There’s been a lot of negative narratives of the city of Flint, especially regarding the police department,” Green said at the city council meeting. “I’m gonna do my part and if I can help, I would be grateful for the opportunity.”

Council President Monica Galloway said she has “admired [his] work from afar.”

“I look forward to the partnership,” Galloway said. “I’m looking forward to having an accessible police chief.”

Councilman Eric Mays said he is looking forward to having “better communication” with Green, “as opposed to the last chief.”

Councilman Maurice Davis thanked Green for coming to Flint.

“Everyone I talk to says they’re happy about the appointment of Chief Green,” Davis said.

Green will be paid a salary of $100,000 as the new Flint police chief and will start in his new role no later than Sept. 1.