Flint, MI—Key offices in Flint City Hall will expand hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, July 12, 2021.

The expanded hours are part of the ongoing rollout of Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s reopening plan as the community continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The following offices first reopened to the public last month and will expand hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Assessor’s Office

Building and Safety (in the South Building)

City Hall Front Desk

Customer Service

Mayor’s Office

Office of Public Health

In addition, the Ombudsperson’s office will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Friday by appointment.

All City of Flint offices remain operational and can be reached by telephone even if they have not yet reopened to the public.

“We are so thankful to residents for their understanding during this difficult year. We are here to serve and continue to work hard to move this community forward in a positive direction,” Mayor Neeley said.

Entry for residents into Flint City Hall will be at the main entrance along South Saginaw Street and the main entrance to the South Building, along East 7th Street. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be located at entry points. Face masks remain preferred, but are not required for residents.