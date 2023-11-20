Flint, MI — Flint City Hall will be closed to the public Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 in observance of Thanksgiving.

The building will reopen Monday, Nov. 27 with normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The red drop box in front of City Hall will remain open for water payments, property taxes, and any other correspondence. Police, fire, the water service center, and the wastewater plant will continue to operate 24 hours a day.

The week of Nov. 20, Priority Waste trash, compost, and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for Thursday and Friday pickups only. Thursday customers will have waste collection on Friday, Nov. 24 and Friday customers will have waste collection on Saturday, Nov. 25. The normal collection schedule will resume the following week.

Additionally, the week after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, will be the last compost collection until spring 2024. Residents are required to rake and bag their leaves in paper yard waste bags for curbside collection on weekly trash days.

A limited quantity of yard waste bags are available for residents at the information desk located in the lobby of City Hall.