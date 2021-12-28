Flint, MI—Khalfani Stephens, Flint’s director of economic development, will be leaving his position for a new role as deputy mayor in Pontiac, Mich. in 2022.

Pontiac’s Mayor-Elect Tim Greimel confirmed Stephens’ appointment in a Facebook announcement late last week.

“I’m excited to announce Khalfani Stephens as my choice for Deputy Mayor,” read Greimel’s post. “Khalfani has an accomplished track record as a leader in municipal, county, and state-wide agencies. He will bring a wealth of experience as we work toward having a collaborative and effective government.”

Stephens, a Pontiac native, has served as Flint’s economic development director since February 2020.

During that time Stephens has helped shepherd a $14.25 million brownfield project through Flint City Council, launch the city’s Workforce Development Program, and start work on Flint’s new Community Navigator Pilot Program.

Prior to his role in Flint, Stephens served as executive director of the development authority in Clayton County, Georgia and the economic development director for Farmington Hills, Mich.

According to Greimel’s announcement, as Deputy Mayor, Stephens will act as Pontiac’s chief administrative officer, “overseeing day-to-day operations, and providing leadership on all city functions including the budget, policies, and services of the city.”

Stephens will begin his role as Deputy Mayor of Pontiac pending confirmation by Pontiac’s City Council.

Mayor Neeley’s press team did not reply to Flint Beat’s request for comment by press time.