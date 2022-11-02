Flint, MI—From Flint Community Schools to the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Vehicle City came alive with costumes both scary and goofy for this year’s Halloween.

Take a look through a few of the community’s many events in the gallery below.

Matt Sylvester, a seventh grade history teacher at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy who dressed as Kakashi from the anime TV show Naruto, hands out candy to Brownell STEM Academy students during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Breaisa Lewis has her fairy wings adjusted during the Eighth Annual Halloween Rest Stop at Calvary United Methodist Church in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Attendees decorate a pumpkin during the Fourth Annual Fall Fest at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Shana Smoots (left) and Sharon Hoyle (right) pose for a portrait with Smoots’ children during the Eighth Annual Halloween Rest Stop at Calvary United Methodist Church in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jujuan Thorn, general manager of The Antidote Studio, poses for a photo during the Fourth Annual Fall Fest at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Art Teacher Julie Hurst poses for a portrait during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) From left to right, Misco Misco, Zay and Zi pose for a portrait during the Eighth Annual Halloween Rest Stop at Calvary United Methodist Church in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A student dances in the hallway during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Zaleyin Tyus Edwards, dressed as a firefighter, poses for a portrait during the Eighth Annual Halloween Rest Stop at Calvary United Methodist Church in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jazmine Morgan poses for a portrait during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tara Smoots (right) poses for a portrait with her son Taraji Smoots (left) during the Eighth Annual Halloween Rest Stop at Calvary United Methodist Church in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brownell STEM Academy students file into Holmes STEM Middle School Academy during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Family Engagement Facilitator Marjai Childress waves to students from Brownell STEM Academy as they file into Holmes STEM Middle School Academy during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dawn Arline (left) and Anthony Arline (right), the creative marketing manager at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, pose for a photo during the Fourth Annual Fall Fest at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Brownell STEM Academy students high five the Flint Community Schools’ jaguar mascot during the school district’s trick or treat event at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Family Engagement Facilitator Marjai Childress sings to students and faculty during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brownell STEM Academy students file into Holmes STEM Middle School Academy during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Students hang out in a hallway during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A child wearing a pumpkin mask and a robe with a skeletal chest piece poses for a portrait during the Eighth Annual Halloween Rest Stop at Calvary United Methodist Church in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Attendees get ready for a hayride during the Fourth Annual Fall Fest at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Attendees get on a hayride during the Fourth Annual Fall Fest at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Children dressed as Transformers wait in line for snacks during the Eighth Annual Halloween Rest Stop at Calvary United Methodist Church in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Student Jazya Hutchins sings to students and faculty during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Holmes STEM Middle School Academy students smile as Brownell STEM Academy students walk past during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) School Social Worker Danielle Padden, dressed as a unicorn, hands out candy to Brownell STEM Academy students during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Student Ian Harris poses for a portrait in his costume of comic book character Jason Voorhees during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

After School Program Director Brandon Nuby talks with student Jaquan Watson during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Church members hand out bags of candy during the Eighth Annual Halloween Rest Stop at Calvary United Methodist Church in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Students play a game of Connect 4 during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Darren Johnson (left) holds Kalani Johnson (right), who dressed as a lady bug, during the Eighth Annual Halloween Rest Stop at Calvary United Methodist Church in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Students pose for a portrait during Flint Community Schools’ trick or treat event at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)