Flint Handmade is getting into the holiday spirit with their 14th annual Holiday Craft Market this weekend.

The event will feature more than 20 local artisans with handmade goods ranging from jewelry to candles, ornaments to greeting cards, wood signs to knit and crocheted items.

“People can expect a lot of holiday cheer at the Holiday Craft Market,” said Crystal Pepperdine, Executive Director of Flint Handmade. “Our artisans have been working hard to create beautiful, festive displays of their handmade goods to welcome the community back to our in person events.”

Doors will be open Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Flint Farmers’ Market. Admission costs $1 at the door. The first 250 shoppers will receive free jingle bell necklaces.

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., there will be a VIP Early Bird Shopping Hour, with 150 tickets available online for $5 each.

Erik McIntyre and Shannon Wade will be providing live music during the event, playing vintage jazz, blues and holiday music.

“People can make a whole day of shopping with us, enjoying live music, grabbing lunch at the Farmers’ Market and visiting all of the wonderful shops in downtown Flint. It’s a great way to support local on Small Business Saturday,” said Pepperdine.

Face masks will be required in the Ramsdell Room, where the event is being held, as recommended by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.