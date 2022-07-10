Flint, MI — A boulevard in the Flint Cultural Center will soon be home to a large sculpture by an internationally renowned sculptor, thanks to a partnership between the Flint Institute of Arts and the Flint Cultural Center Corporation.

Star Pointer by sculptor John R. Henry (born 1943) is 71 feet tall and 30 feet wide. The sculpture’s slab elements create an observatory-like enclosure with a single element pointing into space. It was purchased by the Flint Institute of Arts with grant funding from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and will be installed on Flint Cultural Center property near the entrance of Sloan Museum of Discovery the week of July 5-8, in time for Sloan’s grand re-opening after a major renovation on July 16.

“This incredible sculpture will provide visitors with an inspiring impression of the entire Cultural Center immediately upon arrival,” said John B. Henry, executive director of the Flint Institute of Arts. “It is representative of the rich opportunities in sciences and arts uniquely available through Cultural Center institutions, and we are excited to add this work to our campus.”

John R. Henry (no relation to FIA Director John B. Henry) is a Kentucky native who, since 1971, has produced large-scale works for museums, cities, and other institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. He has created some of the largest contemporary metal sculptures in the U.S.

Star Pointer, part of the Falling Card series, was first exhibited at Purdue University North Central for the Odyssey Cultural Series in 2006. It was later installed in Sarasota, Florida, at the Fourth Sarasota Season of Sculpture exhibition.

“The Flint Cultural Center is a jewel of our community that provides education and enrichment opportunities to thousands of visitors every year,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “Mott is pleased to support bringing this beautiful sculpture by a globally recognized artist to the campus, and we can’t think of a more appropriate work of art to welcome visitors.”

Star Pointer is the second work from John R. Henry added to the collection at the Flint Institute of Arts. Tumble Weed, created in 2004, is a 94 × 35 × 75 in. steel sculpture that was gifted to the museum by Pat Glascock and Michael D. Hall in 2006.