Flint, MI — The Flint Institute of Music announced July 1 that after 18 months of consideration and consultation with stakeholders and specialists, the boards of Flint Cultural Center Corporation and Flint Institute of Music have agreed to consolidate operations between FIM, The Whiting, and Capitol Theatre.

“Together, we will create a patron-centered model that ensures integration and coordination of all of our programs for maximum community benefit,” said Rodney Lontine, FIM President and CEO, in the release.

The master agreement was ratified by both boards this week. The consolidation process includes transitioning staff and implementing a new governance structure between the cultural institutions, among other initiatives.

The consolidation officially begins July 1 and is expected to take around a year to complete.