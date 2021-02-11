Flint, MI – Nominating petitions are now available in the Flint City Clerk’s Office for the upcoming City Council election.

In accordance with the newly adopted Flint CityCharter, candidates for this position are required to be a registered elector of the City for one year prior to the filing deadline of Tuesday, April 20, 2021, no later than 4:00 p.m.

Under the New Flint City Charter, nominating petitions must be signed by at least seventy five (75) of the registered voters of the City of Flint who must beresidents of the WARD in which the election is held.

The City Council primary election will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, with the top two contenders from each ward facing each other in the general election to be held on November 2, 2021.

Due to the current Covid-19, Nominating Petitions will be available by appointment only. Please contact the City Clerk’s office at (810) 766-7414.