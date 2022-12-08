Flint, MI—Mayor Sheldon Neeley will deliver his third State of the City address Tuesday, Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, during a special meeting of the Flint City Council.

The event is free and open to the community and will include simultaneous Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation.

This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the State of the City address will take place in-person.

“I’m grateful for my first opportunity as mayor to present the State of the City address to Flint residents in-person, following two virtual presentations during the pandemic,” Mayor Neeley said in a Dec. 7 press release. “I’m excited to share highlights from the past three years, as well as the new direction our administration is engaging to move our community forward.”

Residents can also watch the State of the City address on the City of Flint Facebook page and YouTube channel.