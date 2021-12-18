Flint, MI—Flint MTA has confirmed they will be ending bus service to TK Global (formerly Takata) in Howell, Mich. effective Dec. 20.

“Everything else will stay the same,” said Harmony Lloyd, Flint MTA COO, of the affected 408/409 Howell route.

Flint MTA issued a service bulletin announcing the change on Dec. 15.

The announcement was also posted to Facebook, where some commenters speculated the cancellation was due to a shooting incident on Monday, Dec. 13 that seemed to have escalated from an argument on a Flint MTA bus.

“We can confirm there was a fight between two women on the bus. It was broken up by the driver and nothing further occurred,” said Flint MTA COO Harmony Lloyd in an email. “When the bus returned to Flint, the women were escorted off MTA property. The MTA was not involved with any subsequent events.”

Lloyd confirmed that TK Global asked for Flint MTA to cease service to its Howell location on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Lloyd said TK Global told Flint MTA that around 18 employees worked at its Howell site, but it is unclear how many of those employees rely on MTA bus service to get to and from work.

TK Global did not respond to requests for comment.