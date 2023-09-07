Flint, MI — Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced on Sept. 6, 2023, that Phillip Moore will join the City of Flint team as its new Chief Financial Officer.



Moore brings a wealth of experience in municipal finance, administration, and pension system management.

“I am excited to welcome Phil Moore to Flint as we close out the successful transition period following Robert Widigan’s departure,” Neeley said. “Mr. Moore’s deep experience in local government finance and pension system management will keep the City of Flint on a path of fiscal stability and sound decision-making.”

Moore comes to the City of Flint from the Pontiac General Employees Retirement System where he served as Finance Officer, managing over $500 million in assets. Prior to that, he served the City of Alma for 26 years as Finance Director and Assistant City Manager, and then as City Manager.

At the City of Alma, Moore supervised all financial reporting, accounting, purchasing, payroll, investments, budgeting, debt management and tax collection activities of the City. He created cross-governmental partnerships to address infrastructure challenges and support economic development.

“I grew up in Owosso and I spent a lot of my youth coming to Flint,” Moore said. “Flint was always a very exciting place to visit, and I have many fond memories of Flint. Now, I hope to contribute to Flint’s rebirth. I’ve spent much of my career working to make Alma a better place to live, and I bring the same goal and passion for Flint.”

Moore will serve as interim CFO and his appointment will go before the Flint City Council for its consent as outlined in the Flint City Charter.