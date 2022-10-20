Flint, MI—The Buckham Fine Arts Project (BFAP) has announced writer Bob Campbell as its 2022-2023 Writer in Residence.

The residency will offer Campbell the chance to gain exposure for his literary arts and explore his interest in visual arts, according to an Oct. 20, 2022 press release from Buckham Gallery. Campbell will create written compositions based on his experience with visual artworks at Buckham Gallery’s exhibitions. His writing and the exhibitions’ artwork will ultimately be compiled into a publication.

“Serving as a Writer in Residence with Buckham Fine Arts Project is a great honor and will help nurture my growth as a creative writer by challenging my sense of observation and perception,” Campbell said in a statement.

“It’s also a tremendous responsibility to the featured visual artists, whose work I will support with the written compositions produced over the next year,” he continued, “and to the Buckham Fine Arts Project for placing its confidence in me.”

Bob Campbell is Buckham Fine Arts Project’s 2022-2023 Writer in Residence. (Image courtesy of Jerry Taliaferro via Buckham Gallery)

Campbell was born and raised in Flint, Mich. and his debut novel Motown Man, was published in November 2020. He is currently a manager of marketing and communications at Mott Community College. Previously, Campbell was a staff writer for the Flint Journal, Lexington Herald-Leader and Detroit Free Press. Before entering journalism, he was an electrician at AC Spark Plug.

From October 2022 through September 2023, Campbell will attend Buckham Gallery’s nine exhibitions. That includes 20 solo artistic presentations, two large group shows, two small group shows and an Emerging Artist Fellowship presentation as part of BFAP’s collaboration with the Arts + Culture Research Cluster at University of Michigan-Flint.

Campbell is BFAP’s third Writer In Residence, which was launched by BFAP in 2021 to engage contemporary literary arts and Flint’s Black, Indigenous and People of Color community.