Flint, MI–Welcome to 2022!

As we say goodbye to 2021, here at Flint Beat we thought we’d start your morning with a look back at the previous year. 2021 was a tumultuous year throughout the world due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Flint shared in those struggles in addition to having its own ups and downs. Festivals returned. The water crisis lawsuit was settled. Black Lives Matters protestors took to the streets. Businesses opened. Buildings burned. Kids went back to school. Hometown hero Claressa Shields defended her undefeated boxing status. People celebrated. People cried.

We were there through it all and hope you enjoy scrolling through a look back at 2021.

Attorney Randall Levine stands with his client Richard Baird, former Senior Adviser and Transformation Manager in the Executive Office of Governor Snyder outside of the Genesee County Jail after Baird was charged with one count of misconduct in office, one count of perjury, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of extortion, on Thursday, Jan. 14th, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Lanre Aluko Associate Chair (Head) of Engineering in the Solid Mechanics / Materials Lab demonstrates how a ceramics mixing machine works on Jan. 25th, 2021. The lab is part of the new Murchie Science Building at UM-Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Father Paul Donnelly prays with the congregation at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Flint on Jan. 31, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Amin Miller teaches a both in-person and online Eagle’s Nest Academy second graders during their first day back to school on Feb 1. 2021 since COVID-19 shutdowns.. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Lori Popyk RN gives a COVID-19 vaccine through the care window on Feb 1. 2021. About 1800 vaccines were distributed at Flint’s Northwestern High School at a drive-up event. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Registered nurses Kimberly Latin and Joanne Crandall prepare Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed at Flint’s Northwestern High School on Feb 1. 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint Firefighters responded to a house fire on Fenton Rd. in Flint after a 911 call at 10:39 a.m. on a cold, snowy, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Crews fought the fire for several hours while the water sprayed on the home turned to ice. The Burton Fire Dept. later came to assist with a larger truck with an aerial ladder. The resident was reportedly able to get out of the home safely. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Members of the Youth Ambassadors dance at a black-tie awards ceremony to celebrate their achievements at Prime 810 in Flint on Feb. 21, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Honorees Floyd and Brenda Clack both served as Genesee County Commissioners and State Representatives for the State of Michigan, in addition to being advocates for social justice and youth initiatives. Mayor Sheldon Neeley presented the Mayor Sheldon A. Neeley City of Flint Ujima Awards and Keys to the City to the honorees in a ceremony at the Flint Development Center. He held a private event for honorees on Feb. 24, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Claressa Shields boxes Marie-Eve Diciare on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Dort Financial Center in Flint during a pay-per-view event. Both boxers were undefeated before Sheilds took the win on the March 5 fight. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Krissy Gatz, a 5th- and 6th-grade English Language Arts teacher, and Shelbi Redmond, a 5th- and 6th-grade math teacher adjust a sneeze guard on a student’s desk. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)







The Frenchtown Playboys perform in a heated tent outside of Cork restaurant in downtown Flint on Friday, March 12, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Eeshyia King leads the solidarity march while encouraging attendees to make noise to draw attention to their cause. On Saturday, March 13, 2021, one year after Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville police, Flint residents gathered for a solidarity march from the Black Lives Matter mural on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, through downtown Flint, to the City of Flint Police Department Headquarters. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Nisan Wilson preps a cabbage for her fried cabbage side in the kitchen at her restaurant, Island Express Caribbean Cuisine, shortly after its opening on March 14, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A patron listens to Isaac Ryder performing at Market Tap above the Flint Farmers Market during their St. Patrick’s Day Patio Party on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Pierce Elementary School third-grader Jaleah Collins, works on a math problem at her desk on March 18, 2021, the first week of in-person learning since March 2020. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Brown’s Funeral Home on Flint’s east side on March 23, 2021. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced they will begin demolishing the former Brown’s Funeral Home on Flint’s east side in April. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint, Mich. residents wait in line to register for the Flint Water Class Action lawsuit on Friday, March 26, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Ummy Siddiqui cleans up litter. Volunteers gathered on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to clean up blight surrounding vacant lots on the corner of Forest Hill Ave. and Rankin St. in preparation for a planned urban garden by the Urban Rennaisance Center. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Lina Marco jumps over 7 skateboards in the flat lot in downtown Flint during the girls skate event put on by Jenna Bankston of Brush Alley Skateshop on April 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Asa Zuccaro, executive director of the Latinx Technology and Community Center, chops up a tree trunk to help clean up a lot on Flint’s east side across from the Center on April 17, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Charlie Boike aka “Wake N Paint” works on a mural on Corunna Road in Flint on April 17, 2021. Boike’s mural is one of the first five Flint Pubic Art Project murals of 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Claria McClinton holds up Water is Life posters that she handed out to guests on the 7 year anniversary of the water crisis event at the old farmers market on April 25, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jeron Dotson, 28, of Flint, gazes out the window of the new construction where his restaurant The Poke Bowl will be, located on University Corridor on April 17, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Horace Peterson’s brother, Jimmy, gets a chance to talk to Horace on the phone during a family gathering on April 26, 2021. The family got together to film for a Change.org initiative to bring justice to Horace, who has been wrongfully imprisoned for 48 years. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Josh, Levi, and Andy Wells bread cheese sticks together while following along with a Flint Families Cook virtual cooking class while their mother, Yemisi, takes photos and videos of them on April 28, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Pauly Everett begins working on his mural design in Buckham Alley in downtown Flint on April 18, 2021. Everetts mural is one of the first five Flint Public Art Project murals of 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Joe Babiasz volunteers to help move donated beds from the St. Francis Prayer Center to families in need on April 29, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Mark Baldwin, of Flint, stands by his newly planted tree on his property on the north side of Flint on April 30, 2021. Baldwin is part of the Flint Litter Killers Facebook page and organizes efforts to clean blight in his neighborhood. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Kayla Watson takes a break from working to set up decorations with her mom to play with a sparkly balloon on May 5, 2021. Kayla started Kayla’s Kreation’s, a kids’ party decorating company with her mother. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Flint City Bucks play their first game of the season against the Toledo Villa FC on May 15, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Noor, 19, flies the Palestinian flag over her shoulder as she drives along with a crowd of demonstrators down Saginaw Street in downtown Flint on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Jeff and Chris Mohr, 45, of Davison, pose in front of Jeff’s 1972 Chevy Pickup Truck at the Dust ‘Em off Car Show on May 23, 2021, at the Dort Financial Center in Burton, Mich. The car show was the first of the Back to the Bricks events in 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Protest organizer Johnnie Franklin III stands in a parking lot on Miller Road in the Flint Township on May 25, 2021, the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, where he and about 20 others gathered as a memorial to Floyd and a reminder that police violence is still happening. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Endia Watson, 18, celebrated with her loved ones outside of Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy after her graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

On-air personality Graham goes live on the Flint radio station 98.9 The Beat on the morning of June 3, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Magick in Motion Belly Dancers troupe perform on W First Ave during Porch Fest in Carriage Town in Flint on June 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Ximena Kohn, 26, dances at the Flint Underground Presents: First Friday Sound and Vision event on June 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Renee Dunigan’s son Aaron comforts her while she speaks to the media on June 8, 2021, at a press conference held on the behalf of her and her family. In April of 2021, Michigan State Police executed a no-knock warrant on the wrong house, where Renee and her daughter Michelle Colston, as well as Michelle’s three children, were staying. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint residents and activists gathered on June 10, 2021, outside of the City of Flint Municipal Center to demand a clean slate on Flint residents’ water bills. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Ahmed Jobeh, 19, of Hamtramck, changes a tire just outside of the slideshow pit on his car after doing a burnout at the Armory Backshow car meet at Alpha Motorsports, Inc. in Flint, Mich. on June 12, 2021. Jobeh regularly attends car meets around the state. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Senior Pastor Rabon Turner looks over the collared men’s shirts in the Grace Emmanuel Church free community thrift store on Flint’s south side on June 15, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint’s poet laureate Semaj Brown on June 15, 2021, outside of her husband’s office in the Flint Township. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint community kids play in a bounce house at the Stop the Violence picnic at Dort Park on June 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jerné performs at the first of the Concrete Jungle concert series at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint on June 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Fans sit throughout the amphitheater at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint for the first of the Concrete Jungle concert series on June 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Lexi Walker, 10, and Brooklyn Gaines, 9, oF Flint, lead the Amethyst Elite Dance Company. They prepared for two months to perform at the Champions Parade in Flint, Mich. to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Student from Double Dragon Tang Soo Do studio, Corey Straham, 17, of Flint, raises his sword in Brush Park during the Juneteenth celebrations on June 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Luigi’s Restaurant on Flint’s east side sees an almost full house during lunch on June 22, the first-day COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Michigan (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Kettering University Engineering students Thomas John, 28, and Alex Garrow, 24, stand in front of the self-driving car on June 22, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Tony Vu, owner of MaMang, tames a flame while he cooks mushrooms in the kitchen of his new higher-visibility stall in the Flint Farmers Market on June 23, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Flint Jackson Park Youth League All-Star baseball team plays a game against Fouch Baseball Club on the evening of June 23, 2021, at the American Legion in Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint United Coach Charlie Bell goes over plays with the team during their game against the Detroit Hustle on June 27, 2021, at the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Burton, Mich. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint Board of Education Trustee Adrian Walker asks a question. The board met in person for the first time since the pandemic at the Accelerated Learning Academy in Flint, Mich. on June 28, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Director of the Martus/Luna Food Pantry Art Luna, 54, of Flint, stands amongst boxes of food piled high in the pantry which is currently located in the back of the Latinx Technology & Community Center on June 30, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Mildred Zuccaro, of Flint, serves tacos at the Night Market event in the Flint Farmers Market Pavilion on July 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A girl peeks her head out of the Bear Affair ride on July 3, 2021. The sixth annual Flint Water Festival took place at Berston Field House July 2-4. The festival is an annual charity event that raises money and awareness about safe drinking water for the Flint community and provides a platform for artists to respond to issues related to the water crisis. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A couple watches the fireworks grand finale on July 4, 2021. The sixth annual Flint Water Festival took place at Berston Field House July 2-4. The festival is an annual charity event that raises money and awareness about safe drinking water for the Flint community and provides a platform for artists to respond to issues related to the water crisis. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)





Cassidy Goyette, 21, of Grand Blanc, takes the turbidity of water samples at the Flint Community Water Lab on July 7, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)





Pastor Jeff Hawkins inside the Prince of Peace Baptist Church on July 7, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)



Boston-based Colombian artist, Felipe Ortiz, spends the week of July 5, 2021, creating a mural on the corner of Martin Luther King and Pasadena in Flint, Mich. through the Flint Public Art Project. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint based singer/songwriter Alayna Honaker, 23, performs alongside the band ‘The Finest’ at the Sherman Ave Party-Gras event in Flint’s first ward on July 10, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Kaylei Morris, 5, and Montia McKnight, 9, of Flint twirl ribbons in the kids zone at the Sherman Ave Party-Gras event on July 10, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Janie Case Beuthin heads to her flower studio from her garden with her arms full of flower clippings on July 13, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)





Pastor Alfred Harris speaks outside of the Genesee County Courthouse in Flint to protest the water crisis settlement on July 13, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The youth soccer program Flint Style Soccer practices behind Berston Field House in Flint on July 15, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint Community School teachers protest a proposed three-year wage freeze outside a board meeting at the Walter E. Scott Community School on July 21, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat).





Flint youth participate in an NFL-sponsored flag football game at Iroquois Park on the north side of Flint, Mich. on July 24, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)





While waiting for help for a flat tire Jaelon Daniel, of Flint, Mich. agrees to get vaccinated in a parking lot on Pasadena Avenue on July 24, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)



Members of the Berston Bicycle Club in Flint, Mich. go for a 10-mile bike ride with their instructor Angela Stamps on July 28, 2021. Stamps has been running the club since 2012. The 9-week program is free for youth aged 10-18 and Stamps teaches bicycle safety, navigating, making decisions, and healthy living. After completing the program and final exam, the kids who participate get to take home a bike, helmet, front and rear lights, bike bag, reflective vest, bike lock, and tire patches. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Firefighters remove paintings and other valuables from inside MagnifiClips and Comma Bookstore to avoid smoke damage on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in downtown Flint. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer visits a resident at the Coolidge Park Apartments on July 29, 2021 during a tour followed by a press conference about the housing crisis in Michigan. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Friends and loved ones of Quetez Quinn gather at a candlelight vigil and balloon release on July 29, 2021, to honor Quinn after he was killed on his motorcycle in a hit-and-run accident just days before. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Bootleg of The Dayton Family performs at Glizzy Fest on July 31, 2021, in downtown Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Temia Fields, 14, (left) and Bobby Howell, 16, (right) joke around in the hallway between classes at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy during their first day of school August 4, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The owner of Spectacular Spudz, Keysa Smith, takes customers’ orders on a busy Thursday afternoon at the Flint Farmers Market on Aug. 5, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Long-time Halo Burger employee Kelvin Skelton drinks a soda before heading into his shift during the grand re-opening of Halo Burger in downtown Flint on Aug. 16, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, about two hundred Genesee County residents gathered at the Genesee County Administration Building in downtown Flint to protest the mask mandate put in place by the Genesee County Health Department for K-6 schools. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Ryan Anneschenslui, 10, of Grand Blanc, pets a dog near a barbeque stand on South Saginaw Street during the Rolling Cruise on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Saginaw Street in downtown Flint is blocked off for the Back to the Bricks car show where hundreds of cars were parked along the road and car enthusiasts gawked at the shiny, unique, cars on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Flint Southwestern Jaguars take a break from their first game of the season at halftime for a talk with their coaches on Aug. 27, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)





The ten-mile race runners start on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint during the Crim Festival of Races on Aug. 28, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Crim Race Crew drum band plays beats to encourage runners during the 10-mile race at the Crim Festival of Races on Aug. 28, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Princess Greene stands outside the house where she started The Gumbo Trap on Sept. 1, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Members of El Ballet Folklorico Estudiantil rehearse on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Their next performance will be in the same place on Sunday, Sept. 12. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)





Vicky Yrlas, 66, sits in her back yard in Flint listening to the emergency scanners, prepared to post to her Facebook page, Flint Michigan Scanners, on Sept. 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)



Pastor Joe Schafer, 62, of Flint plucks on the guitar next to his grandson at the first annual Fam Jam event at the Franklin Avenue Mission on Sept. 3, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Michael Cobley teaches painting techniques at the first annual Fam Jam event at the Franklin Avenue Mission on Sept. 3, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Juan Padilla, 40, and Munro Vargas, 63 of Flint prepare to put meat on the grill for fajitas during the Fiesta Mexicana celebration at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Sept. 12, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Sam Park, owner of Seoul Market on Corunna Road in Flint poses for a photo on Sept. 15, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Co-Owner of FLI-City Studios, Jared Hurd, spins on his head while b-boying at the Vertical Ambition dance crew practice on Sept. 15, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Wednesgay attendees dance to country music at Flint City Hard Cider on Sept. 15, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Clara and Jack Wheeler of Lennon, MI, sit on a brick wall at the Flint Farmers Market awaiting the Fun Run. About 270 people signed up for the Voices for Children Advocacy Center’s 9th annual Superhero 5k and 1k Fun Run in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Hundreds of players attend the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in downtown Flint on Sept. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Carter McWright has a laugh in his store, Music Planet, which has been open for 40 years, on Sept. 21, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Krystal Compart, 41, describes different cannabis products to a customer at the Fore Twenty Golf Club Connoisseur Classic event which was held at the Swartz Creek Golf Course in Flint, Mich. on Sept. 25, 2021. After a bad car accident in Indiana, Compart was prescribed opiates but later tried medical marijuana, which she said helped her lose over 100 pounds and manage her pain. Now she works with Wicked Gardens Medical Cannabis in efforts to spread awareness of the benefits of medical cannabis. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Joyce McClane, the city of Flint’s former purchasing manager, claimed the administration is lying about the waste collection bid process being done incorrectly at an investigative hearing called by the Flint City Council on Sept. 29, 2021 at City Hall. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Advanced Master Gardener Marilyn Huritz, originally of Flint, now of Goordich, Mich. pulls weeds while volunteering at the Edible Flint farm on Sept. 30, 2021. The urban farm which is located on Beach Street on Flint’s south side provides a space for the community to learn about where their food comes from. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Alisa Christian, 35, of Flint, Mich. does the makeup of actor Corin Nemec before he shoots a scene for “Half Dead Fred,” a horror movie filmed in Flint. The scene took place at Tim & Paula’s Chilly’s on the east side of Flint, Mich. on Oct. 3, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Lester Hambone Brown and Kill-Bill Sumler take the stage with the Eclipse Band during the Golden Leaf Club’s 100th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 3, 2021. The pair of musicians have decades of memories at the club. The celebration, which was originally planned to be held outside the Golden Leaf Club, was moved to Piece of the Rock on Dort Highway in Flint, Mich. due to thunderstorm forecasts. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Imam Hanafi Abdul-Malik and his wife Iris Malikah bid goodbye at the front door of the Muslim House in Flint, Mich. on Oct. 6, 2021. The Muslim House came to be in 1995 and has been serving as a house of prayer in the Flint Muslim community. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Youth from the after school program at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village raise their hands to ask visiting guest, video producer Deighton ‘Brooklyn Holla’ Mckoy questions about his career on Oct. 7, 2021. Mckoy has worked with artists like Nipsey Hussle, Cardi B, Beyonce, and Nas. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint resident and Flint Mott Middle College graduate Lydia Taylor, 19, laughs while posing for for a photo at Elms Park in Swartz Creek, Mich. Taylor is a finalist in the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, an international youth science competition. The winner of the competition walks away with a $250,000 college scholarship. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint Beat reporter Amy Diaz films a scene on the set of Half Dead Fred, a film directed by Bron Theron, in Flint, Mich. on Oct. 12, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

LaShanda Jackson teaching her nutrition class called “Eat Healthy, Be Active” to inmates at the Genesee County Jail on Oct. 13, 2021. The class will run six weeks and participants who complete the course will get a certificate of completion. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Danen Williams carries his daughter Hadley under a miniature golf bridge at the former Pirate’s Park in the Flint Township on Oct. 15, 2021. Williams got the keys to the park that day and took his daughters on a walk through. He hopes to renovate and re-open the park. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Guests of the Wav Village soft opening listen to music in the engineering room on Oct. 16, 2021. The room is equipped with 5 screens and a booming sound system. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Dan Spaniola, 75, and his son Carl Spaniola pose for a photo in the back of their family business, Paul’s Pipe Shop. Both Dan and Carl grew up coming to the store as children, and now they run the shop. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint Prints manager Ellen Burgess, and Client Service Representative Kesten Coulter do office work on Oct. 21, 2021. Flint Prints is just one of several Flint businesses affected by supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Romain Robinson, 53, displays a jacket for sale at J Londons in downtown Flint, Mich. on Oct. 25, 2021. Robinson has been employed at the store for 12 years. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Imam Hanafi Malik leads Muslim House members Sa’Eed Littlejohn and Adrian Vargas in Salat, a daily prayer on Oct. 26, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Sam Jawhari, the owner of Beirut Restaurant and Grocery, rings out customers on Oct. 26, 2021, at the Flint Farmers Market in Flint, Mich. where the restaurant is housed. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Corinthian Carouthers II detangles the hair of a Natural Hair Education mannequin during a class demonstration at the Creative Hair School of Cosmetology in Flint Township, Mich. Carouthers teaches a class, wrote an e-book, recorded a podcast teaching proper natural hair care, and launched her own brand of natural hair mannequin heads for practicing. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Raheen ‘Shoestring’ Peterson works up a sweat during the Dayton Family and Top Authority’s two-hour-long performance at the Dort Financial Center on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Edward Hanley, 47, plays the guitar outside of the Mott Community College Event Center polling station in support of 7th Ward write-in candidate Lakeisha Tureaud on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Bruce Bradley, 71, teaches a private tap dancing lesson to 13-year-old Mekhi Shumpert at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint, Mich. on Nov. 11, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Director of the Flint Public Art Project Joseph Schipani receives the Flint & Genesee Group Art of Achievement award for Attraction of the Year on Nov. 4, 2021, at the Capitol Theater in Downtown Flint, Mich. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Unity Presbyterian Church of Flint choir sings a song during the 40th-anniversary service on Nov. 7, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

State Rep. Dan Kildee gives remarks before the swearing-in of the six new city council members on Nov. 8, 2021, at City Hall. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Retired therapist Rhonda Willingham of Flint holds up some of her handmade greeting cards on Nov. 9, 2021, at the Flint Institute of Arts. Willingham created the brand Sista Girl, which has been growing for 20 years. She makes greeting cards, notebooks, gift bags, coloring books, and more. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

On Nov. 12, 2021, Brianna McMillian braids Eboni O’s hair at Caught My Eye Beauty Supply on North Saginaw Street. Caught My Eye is the only Black-owned beauty supply store in Flint, Mich. McMillian helped her father Ronald Johnson open the store/barbershop in August of 2020. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Collections Manager at the Flint Institute of Arts, Heather Jackson, inspects the integrity of the gilded frame on Albert-Émile Artigue’s 19th-century oil painting, Spring Flowers, on Nov. 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Emergency crews responded to a house fire on the 3900 block of Hogarth Avenue on the west side of Flint, Mich. on Nov. 22, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)





Nicole Mills, 36, of Flint shovels debris from her driveway on Nov. 24, 2021. An explosion just 3 doors down from her rocked her west side Hogarth Avenue neighborhood on Nov. 22. Residents like Mills had their homes boarded up after the blast took out most of their windows. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Betty Nostrand is one of four parents present at a meeting in the late afternoon of Nov. 29, 2021, at Flint’s Southwestern Academy regarding a fight weeks previous. Police were called to respond to the fight and Nostrand says one of her children was a bystander who got maced. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Community members make suggestions at a forum hosted by Flint Community Schools about the incoming ESSER funds on Nov. 30, 2021, at Freeman Elementary School. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jay Abuaiga poses for a photo while working at the EZ Stop party store on North Saginaw Street on Nov. 20, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Jo Ikigai, 23, parades around on stage with their $1500 prize check after being voted crowd favorite at the Signal Boost concert held inside The Capitol Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Santa welcomes a boy onto his lap for a photo during the tree lighting event on Dec. 2, 2021, in downtown Flint, Mich. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)