Flint, MI–Welcome to 2022!
As we say goodbye to 2021, here at Flint Beat we thought we’d start your morning with a look back at the previous year. 2021 was a tumultuous year throughout the world due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Flint shared in those struggles in addition to having its own ups and downs. Festivals returned. The water crisis lawsuit was settled. Black Lives Matters protestors took to the streets. Businesses opened. Buildings burned. Kids went back to school. Hometown hero Claressa Shields defended her undefeated boxing status. People celebrated. People cried.
We were there through it all and hope you enjoy scrolling through a look back at 2021.
Wow KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat you certainly have your finger on Flint’s Pulse and reported it too.
