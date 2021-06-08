Flint, MI—Flint kicked off the summer weather with a city-wide celebration that included PorchFest and First Friday Sound and Vision.
Event-goers gathered in the Carriage Town neighborhood for PorchFest, an event put on by the What’s Up Downtown Project on June 4, 2021, where musicians and performers transformed porches into stages along West First Avenue and Mason Street in downtown Flint.
The event also featured local vendors including artists, tarot card readers, poets, entrepreneurs, authors, and chefs.
Across the Flint River in Brush Alley, local artist Pauly M. Everett and the What’s Up Downtown Project also hosted the Flint Underground Presents: First Friday Sound and Vision event. The event featured an outdoor art gallery where attendees were presented with local artists’ displays, custom light fixtures, live music, and drinks provided by Cork on Saginaw.
First Friday will return to Brush Alley on Friday, July 2, 2021, with a new set of activities and entertainment.