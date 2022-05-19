Flint, MI—After more than two years and over $30 million in renovations, the Flint Public Library is celebrating its grand opening May 19 – 21 with a host of events at its 1026 E. Kearsley St. location.

“Yes, third time’s a charm,” joked Wanda Harden, Flint Public Library Communications Manager, during a May 18 tour of the facility.

While Harden said supply chain shortages pushed the grand opening weekend back twice (the last anticipated opening was March 2022), she said staff can’t wait to serve Flint residents again—even more of them given the renovation.

“According to our architect, when they re-did their library in Cedar Rapids, Iowa usership went up by 30 percent,” Harden said, adding that FPL previously served around 500 visitors per day.

Outside of the library building, there is now a courtyard with seating and an expansive view of Kearsley Street, curved conversation benches, and a mural full of story book characters by local muralist Kevin Burdick.

Inside, the space is equipped with plenty of comfortable seating, conference rooms, desktop computers and laptops, self-checkout stations, sensory areas for children, filtered water stations, and, of course, the library’s expansive collection of books, microfilm, DVDs, and CDs.

From preserving the original mosaic tile artwork to ensuring the library is fully accessible, Harden noted that every detail of the building’s new design was considered with the community in mind.

“It’s for the people of Flint,” Harden said of what sticks out to her most about the completed renovation. “This building is the only building in the Cultural Center owned by the people of Flint.”

The Flint Public Library’s renovation project cost $30.6 million and was funded by Flint resident approved bonds, the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, and capital campaign donations from individuals, families, and foundations.

The library is welcoming guests on Thursday, May 19 from 12pm – 4pm for self-guided tours of the building. Then, on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, FPL operations will resume as normal with other celebratory events sprinkled in.

More information on the Flint Public Library’s grand opening activities can be found here.



A view of the children's section of the renovated Flint Public Library

The original Svea Kline mosaic tiles to the left and right of the children's area fish tank were preserved from the original building's design.

The original Svea Kline mosaic tiles in the children's section seating area were preserved from the original building's design.

Inside the children's program room at the renovated Flint Public Library. The mural in the courtyard was painted by local muralist Kevin Burdick.

An El Anatsui artwork from Flint's Mott Warsh gallery hangs inside the renovated Flint Public Library

A view of the Learning Stairs inside the renovated Flint Public Library. The stairs serve as a performance space and seating area for the library

Inside the Sky Salon—named after former Flint Public Library director, Gloria Coles. Current communications manager Wanda Harden said the pattern of the chairs was designed based on an outfit Coles once wore on the cover of a magazine.

A wall of rotating artwork from Flint's Mott Warsh gallery, inside the renovated Flint Public Library

A view of the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame inside the renovated Flint Public Library. The touchscreen (left) allows visitors to look through an alphabetical listing of Greater Flint African American sports figures.

Inside the Podcast and Digital Studio of the newly renovated Flint Public Library. The studio will not be available for public use until July 2022.

A view of the laptop check-out kiosk at the renovated Flint Public Library. The laptops can be checked out and used within the library but will not function if removed from the premises.

Self-checkout stations inside the renovated Flint Public Library

Inside the genealogy area of the newly renovated Flint Public Library. The library hosts the second-largest open-stack genealogy collection in the state.

Inside the genealogy area of the newly renovated Flint Public Library. The library hosts the second largest open-stack genealogy collection in the state.

The Flint Public Library's Audubon sits in a glass case in the genealogy section. A page of giant bird species catalog is turned once every two weeks by the library's Local History and Genealogy librarian, Michael Madden.

Inside the genealogy area of the newly renovated Flint Public Library.

Inside the genealogy area of the newly renovated Flint Public Library.

