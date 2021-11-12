Flint, MI—Flint Public Library, which has been operating from its temporary location at the Courtland Center since May 2020, will be closing on Nov. 24 for its move back home to Kearsley Street.

“Courtland Center has served us well,” said Wanda Harden, community engagement and communications manager for FPL, who added that the library does not have a set reopening date in March 2022.

“Well, we have a date in mind,” Harden hinted, “but we don’t want to say yet because of the supply chain issues,” which may affect the library building’s renovation timeline.

Harden said FPL staff will spend the months between the November closure and anticipated reopening packing up books at Courtland, restocking shelves at Kearsley, and learning the equipment in their newly renovated building.

“And then, of course, we’ll be planning to welcome everyone back in March,” she added.

The newly renovated library at 1026 Kearsley promises more meeting space, natural light, room to expand collections, and some less expected additions.

“We’re going to have a green screen room,” said Harden. “And you can check out a laptop: We’re going to have a laptop vending machine.”

After the library’s Nov. 24 closure, book return drop boxes at Courtland Center will remain open, library staff will be available by phone, and access to digital collections will be uninterrupted.

“​​You know, when we were at 1026 (Kearsley), we had about 500 people pass through our doors daily,” said Harden. “I’m just so excited to see the patrons again.”



For those who need a library fix before March, FPL will be hosting a book and library equipment sale at the Courtland Center from Jan. 12-15, 2022. The timing for the sale is to be determined, but it will be announced on the library’s website and social media.