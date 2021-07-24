Flint, MI—The Flint Repertory Theatre recently announced its 2021-2022 season, which will include Samuel Beckett’s “Happy Days,” Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman,” and a ‘re-imagined’ version of “The Fantasticks” in which the 1960 musical’s central couple are now two young men.

The Rep is also making space for more local stories, premiering a play about an African-American family in Flint during the water crisis. Written by Josh Wilder, “Wrong River,” was developed during the theatre’s 2020 New Works Festival, which will also be back this season.

In a press release, the Rep’s producing artistic director Michael Lluberes said, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the community back into the theatre.”



The full 2021-2022 line up can be found here.