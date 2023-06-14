Flint, MI—Doyle-Ryder Elementary School will be hosting a reopening ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023 with students and staff soon returning to the building.

“We’re excited,” said Natoya Coleman, Doyle-Ryder’s principal. “The teachers are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to move into their classrooms and scholars are excited to see their new building, so I’m just really looking forward to making that happen for them.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Doyle-Ryder, which is located at 1040 South Saginaw St., Flint, Mich., and attendees will get the chance to tour the elementary school.

“I can’t wait,” Kevelin Jones, Flint Community Schools’ superintendent, said of the ceremony. “I asked some folks [who’ve] been around here for years, ‘When was the last time we cut a ribbon on something?’ They can’t remember. This is an opportunity for us to build on and for us to show our community that we are making a difference for our children. We got to build on it and I believe that we can.”

Most renovations of the building are completed and staff will begin moving in over the summer, Coleman said. Come August, Doyle-Ryder students will be returning to the building for the new school year.



Commercial floor installers Nate Balmer and Jarrett Alana fit pieces of flooring into the corner of a classroom at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

To celebrate Doyle-Ryder’s re-opening, there will also be a homecoming tailgate event at the school on Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. where families can enjoy live music, food and more.

The elementary school’s building closed in 2021 when mold was discovered in its classroom, with the majority of Doyle-Ryder students relocating to Potter Elementary School afterwards. The district then decided to not only fix the building’s issues with mold, but also to carry out a more comprehensive renovation of the school, which began in January 2023.

The building’s renovation is a major overhaul, and Jones previously said that Doyle-Ryder could be a flagship school for the district’s future construction projects. As for Thursday’s reopening ceremony, it’ll be an occasion to enjoy and cherish, he noted.

“We’re gonna live in that moment and put everything else aside,” Jones said.