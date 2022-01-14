Flint, MI— Due to a rise in COVID cases in Genesee County, Flint Schools will stay online for a third consecutive week with the goal of returning to classrooms by Jan. 24.

“(On Jan. 24) we believe that the holiday surge will pass, and we will be able to safely welcome scholars back to the classroom. This decision does not come lightly, as we understand the burden that distance learning causes the district’s families. That said, we must do all that we can to keep our school community safe amid a surge of COVID-19 cases across the county,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones wrote in a letter to students and families.

Online classes will continue Tuesday, Jan. 18 as the district is closed Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

During the week of Jan. 17, food distribution services will be available on Jan. 18 and Jan. 20 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Durant-Tuuri-Mott

Eisenhower Elementary

Freeman Elementary

Holmes STEM Middle School

Neithercut Elementary

Flint Northwestern

Pierce Elementary

Potter Elementary

Southwestern Classical Academy

“We know that the last two years have been extremely difficult for our scholars and the entire school community. We are grateful for the patience and understanding you have demonstrated throughout,” Jones wrote.