Flint, MI— The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation awarded $120,000 to The Genesee County Habitat for Humanity to provide home repairs and maintenance for seniors living in Flint.

The award is part of Mott Foundation’s Focus on Flint initiative, a $1 million grant program designed to engage community members and strengthen the City of Flint.

Over 600 residents voted on 70 potential project ideas and the top eight were selected. This was the first grant disbursement in response to the votes.

“Helping seniors who want to stay in their homes is critical to maintaining the fabric of a neighborhood,” said Thomas Hutchison, executive director of Genesee County Habitat for Humanity. “Often they are the ones who built that community, the ones who fixed the flat tire on your bike when you were younger, the ones who connected neighbors to each other, the advocates for the park down the block, and the ones who choked down your too sweet lemonade at 50 cents a cup. At the end of the day, it’s the least we can do.”

To be eligible to receive funding, a person must be:

A Flint resident who owns the home they live in.

At least 60 years old.

At or under 120% of the area median income based on household size ($53,760 for one person and $76,680 for a four-person household).

Any health or code-related repair qualifies for funding. This includes roofs, structural damage, porch repairs, electric, handicap accessibility, energy efficiency upgrades and more depending on available funds.

“We’re excited to see work beginning on projects residents told us were important to them,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation.

The Mott foundation also recently announced it would be awarding $450,000 to the Genesee County Land Bank to demolish blighted properties as part off the $1 million program.

Residents interested in applying for the program can visit the Genesee County Habitat for Humanity’s website or by calling 810-766-9089 ext. 213.