Flint, MI–Flint will ring in the holiday season with a “TREEmendous Evening” Dec. 2 featuring live reindeer, carriage rides, a tree lighting, a free holiday movie at the Capitol Theatre, and more.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 22, at the corner of Saginaw Street and Second Street. Santa will arrive at 5:15 p.m. and the tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m.

“This holiday season is an opportunity to lift one another, to come together in unity of support and celebrations,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “The TREEmendous Evening is a wonderful community event for residents to enjoy, shop, and love all things positive about our beautiful city.”

After the tree lighting, “The Year Without a Santa Claus” will be showing at the Capitol Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets are free and will be available beginning 10 a.m. Thursday.

Several local retailers and restaurants will be showing off their own storefront decorations, with participants able to vote for their favorites through Dec. 20 as part of a contest.

Many of the businesses will also be offering discounts during the event. Visiting these locations will also allow individuals to enter a raffle for prizes.

“I love the feeling of nostalgia I get when I look at holiday pictures of downtown Flint in the ’70s and 80s,” said Heather Kale, one of the event’s organizers. “Our committee hopes that the TREEmendous Evening will be a lasting memory for the children and families that attend.”