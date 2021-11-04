Flint, MI– Flint’s deputy chief of staff is facing two charges related to drunk driving.

Records from the 67th District Court show that on Sept. 5, 2021, two charges were issued against DuVarl Murdock for “assaulting/resisting/obstructing” a police officer, and operating while “intoxicated/impaired.”

According to the official charging document, Murdock had been operating a vehicle near Linden Road and Corunna Road while under the influence of alcohol. The charge is listed as a misdemeanor, but if convicted, Murdock could be subjected to an enhanced sentence because this his second OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) offense.

The charging document notes that Murdock was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in 2015. As this is a second offense, he could be facing jail time in addition to fines, and community service hours.

Murdock is also facing a felony charge for resisting arrest punishable by “2 years and/or $2,000.”

During a Flint City Council meeting on Nov. 3, the city’s Director of Human Resources Eddie Smith said that Murdock is still currently employed by the city, but that the issue is under investigation.

“Any investigation that we’re going through … we keep it confidential, and we complete the investigation and go through the process of looking at whatever the investigation turns out. So that’s where we are right now,” Smith said.

Smith didn’t say whether or not Murdock was on any kind of leave, so as not to “compromise” any part of the investigation.

“At some point the investigation will be, hopefully, completed soon. And at that time, I will let the administration know what the investigation turned out, and I’ll leave it up to the administration to decide how that’s communicated to the public,” Smith said.

According to Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury, the prosecutor’s office authorized the warrant for Murdock more than a month ago, but the Michigan State Police picked up the paperwork and took it into the court Nov. 4.

The court records show that on Nov. 4, the warrant for Murdock was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network, which will allow all agencies to be aware of it should they come into contact with him.