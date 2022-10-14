Flint, MI – The city of Flint has switched back to its primary water source after a break on a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) water main was fixed.

The GLWA’s water main broke on Aug. 13, 2022, disrupting water service to Flint and nearby communities until the main was repaired on Sept. 30.

According to an Oct. 12 city press release, Flint residents experienced no disruption in water service over the past 17 weeks because the city transitioned to its secondary water source, the Genesee County Drain Commission pipeline, when notified of the GLWA break.

The Genesee County Drain Commission pipeline was completed earlier this year so that Flint would have a backup water source in case of an emergency such as this, per Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requirements.

According the release, the city worked with the EPA and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) during this period to ensure that the water from the secondary pipeline met state and federal water quality standards.

The GLWA notified city officials on Sept. 30 that repairs on its pipeline were completed. From Oct. 3 through Oct. 8, the city flushed its pipes and prepared to switch back to its primary water source.

Once tests by Flint’s Department of Public Works and EGLE verified that the water was safe to drink, the city began the transition back to is standard GLWA pipeline early on Oct. 13.

According to Flint Water Plant Supervisor Scott Dungee, the transition began that morning at 8 a.m. and was completed the same day around 2 p.m.

Dungee confirmed the city is now back to its standard water supply which, he clarified over email, is 95 percent from the GLWA pipeline and 5 percent from the Genesee County Drain Commission pipeline.