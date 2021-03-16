Washington, D.C.—Flint’s first female mayor Dr. Karen Weaver was recently appointed interim executive director of the African American Mayors Association, an organization that exclusively represents Black mayors in the United States.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be with the association. They embrace, not just me, but Flint,” Weaver said.

AAMA represents 500 Black mayors across the county and works to provide them resources and guidance to help govern.



“One of the things we want to do is expand their executive capacity for the benefit of their cities, and we do that by elevating their voices to the national stage,” Weaver said.

Weaver previously served as AAMA’s second vice president, a role she held for one year.

“This was one of the groups…that helped me get Flint’s story out there and helped get me in front of the people and the audiences that I needed to be in front of to hear Flint’s story. I was able to do for Flint what was I was able to do for Flint because of their support,” Weaver said.

Weaver replaces Stephanie Mash Sykes, who served as founding executive director and general counsel for AAMA for six years.

“I am excited to leave the organization in the very capable hands of Mayor Weaver. She understands first-hand what mayors need to make their communities thrive,” Mash Sykes said.

Weaver said she hopes to expand AAMA’s member base and focus on issues like criminal justice reform, healthcare disparities, housing, and education.

Weaver served as Flint’s mayor from 2015-2019.

“It’s interesting to be on this side of it. Before I was (on the receiving side) but now I’m really enjoying being on this side of providing mayors with what they need,” Weaver said.

While she is currently the interim, she said she would seriously consider taking on the role permanently, though it would require a move to Washington D.C.

Weaver also recently launched her own radio talk show on 910-AM Superstation.

“I look forward to working with Mayor Weaver as we continue to promote AAMA’s mission. Mayor Weaver’s experience and vision will be assets to our organization in the coming months, as we hopefully move out of the pandemic while continuing to address the social and economic issues that are prevalent throughout the nation,” AAMA President Mayor McKinley Price said.