Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools’ former Chief Financial Officer Carrie Sekelsky is back part-time to guide the Board of Education through some upcoming financial decisions.

She returned at the request of the board amid the district’s current Director of Finance Ayunna Dompreh’s absence. Dompreh, along with Superintendent Anita Steward, have been on family and medical leave since September, leaving the district short-staffed. It is not clear if either will return.

Controller Latisha Wolf has taken on Dompreh’s duties in the meantime, but the job is too large for one person, board members said at a meeting Oct. 20.

Sekelsky will assist with numerous financial matters, including advising the board on the district’s $150 million Cares Act spending, budget amendments, and any other issues that may arise.

The board is also seeking direction regarding a $100,000 lawsuit filed by Steward Sept. 8. The lawsuit alleges board members, individually and collectively, prevented Steward from performing her job.

“I’m excited to be back to help out in any way that I possibly can. I am a resource for the board,” Sekelsky said.

Sekelsky left the district in November 2020 for an assistant superintendent position at Clio Area Schools. Her departure came shortly after she discovered Flint Schools had been shorted nearly $2 million in tax revenue due to an accounting error.

Board members thanked her for returning.

“I’m so excited because when I came on board, we never knew what our bottom line was,” President Carol McIntosh said. “She could tell us where our dollars were and we were being fiscally irresponsible. She let us know whether we wanted to hear it or not. So, it is nice for her to be back in the district.”

Sekelsky will continue working full time in her other role and will charge Flint Schools an hourly rate of $150.