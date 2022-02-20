Flint, MI—General Motors and the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance have announced a third round of funding for Moving Flint Forward, their joint grant program supporting Flint’s small businesses.

Thanks to an additional $210,000 from GM, the program will offer 15 grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses in Flint during this grant cycle.

Those businesses must meet certain criteria, including operating within the city of Flint, having 20 or fewer employees, and not being a franchise location or a previous grantee of the Moving Flint Forward Grant Program.

Additionally, according to the program’s press release, grants must be used to advance a business’s operations—which may mean expansion projects, making repairs, or purchasing inventory and equipment.

“General Motors is thrilled to continue to support local businesses through the Moving Flint Forward Small Business Grant Program,” said Terry Rhadigan, vice president of corporate giving at GM. “Over the past two years, grant recipients have made a tremendous impact on the community, and we are excited to play a role in Flint’s continued revitalization as we enter year three of the program.”

Applications will be reviewed by a committee of representatives from GM, the Economic Alliance, the city of Flint, local grant-making organizations, and community members.

Further, the press release states, “in an effort to help address racial disparities within the community, a majority of the grants will be awarded to diverse-owned businesses.”

The Moving Flint Forward Program is offering technical assistance with the application process and will hold an informational webinar for prospective applicants on Feb. 21 from 9-10 a.m.

The webinar, streaming live on Facebook and YouTube, will cover eligibility requirements and appropriate uses for grant funds.

“We know from our research that improving access to capital or providing direct financial support is the best way to help locally owned and operated small businesses succeed,” said Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director of the Economic Alliance, a division of the Flint & Genesee Group.

The Moving Flint Forward Small Business Grant Program application is available on the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance’s website. It is due by 5 p.m. March 18, and can be submitted online, by mail, or dropped off to the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance (519 S. Saginaw St., Flint, 48502).

More information about the Moving Flint Forward Small Business Grant Program, including the online application, process for completion, and submission deadline, is available at developflintandgenesee.org/moving-flint-forward/.