Flint, MI—New York-based producer and Grammy Award-winning assistant director Deighton Mckoy, better known as Brooklyn Holla, came to Flint Oct. 7 and 8 to discuss his career with the Flint community.

Mckoy, who has worked on music videos with acclaimed artists like Beyoncé, Nipsey Hussle, Nas, Jay Z, Bon Jovi, and Cardi B, visited students at the Antidote Studio inside Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village.

“That blew my mind yesterday,” said Mckoy after working with the SBEV after-school program youths. The producer spent time with them discussing his career journey, answering questions like “what was the messiest video you worked on?” and listening to a song the children worked on together.

“SBEV is the home where they should be at. No child should feel like they don’t have any support. This is very good. … The kids’ song was amazing,” he said.

Around twenty Flint-area creatives came to learn from Mckoy on Friday evening. The night included Savvy Sliders sandwiches, a viewing of Mckoys music videos with commentary, and a question-and-answer session. Mckoy was also available for 1-on-1 time with a handful of artists.

The Antidote Studio has been a host to series of music industry professionals like multi-platinum selling producer and songwriter RushDee Williams, producer and engineer Mike Kuz, and Flint native rapper and producer Jon Connor.

Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village after-school program student Trey Hall quietly listens to visiting guest, video producer Deighton ‘Brooklyn Holla’ Mckoy, as he talks to the after-school program youth on Oct. 7, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village music program coordinator Jujuan Thorn (center) discusses the music business during a visit with professional video producer Deighton ‘Brooklyn Holla’ Mckoy on Oct. 7, 2021, in the Antidote Studio. Antidote Studio is a state-of-the-art music studio within Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village and is host to youth music programming, professional recording sessions, and workshops. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Video producer Deighton ‘Brooklyn Holla’ Mckoy visits the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village on the north side of Flint during their after-school program. On Oct. 7, Mckoy talked with the youth about his career journey in SBEV’s Antidote Studio. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Youth from the after-school program at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village raise their hands to ask visiting guest, video producer Deighton ‘Brooklyn Holla’ Mckoy questions about his career on Oct. 7, 2021. Mckoy has worked with artists like Nipsey Hussle, Cardi B, Beyoncé, and Nas. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

News Movement journalism program photography students document a question and answer session with professional video producer Deighton ‘Brooklyn Holla’ Mckoy on Oct. 7, 2021, at the Antidote Studio in the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Producer and Songwriter RushDee Williams sits in on a question-and-answer session with video producer Deighton 'Brooklyn Holla' Mckoy on Oct. 7, 2021, at the Antidote Studio. The Antidote Studio sits within the walls of the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village on the north side of Flint, Mich. and is host to workshops with industry professionals like Williams and Mckoy, as well as youth music programming, and professional recording sessions. In July, Williams was the featured visiting artist. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Video producer Deighton ‘Brooklyn Holla’ Mckoy (center) poses for a group photo with the Antidote Studio team and the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village after-school program youths on Oct. 7, 2021. Mckoy hosted a question and answer session about his career with the youths, and listened to a song they produced. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Video producer Deighton ‘Brooklyn Holla’ Mckoy (right) gives commentary on video projects he’s worked on with artists like Cardi B, Beyoncé, Nas, and Nipsey Hussle on Oct. 8, 2021. Hosted by the Antidote Studio and Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Mckoy spoke with the youth program, Flint-area creatives, and was available for one on one sessions with Flint area artists. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)