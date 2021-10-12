Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI—New York-based producer and Grammy Award-winning assistant director Deighton Mckoy, better known as Brooklyn Holla, came to Flint Oct. 7 and 8 to discuss his career with the Flint community.
Mckoy, who has worked on music videos with acclaimed artists like Beyoncé, Nipsey Hussle, Nas, Jay Z, Bon Jovi, and Cardi B, visited students at the Antidote Studio inside Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village.
“That blew my mind yesterday,” said Mckoy after working with the SBEV after-school program youths. The producer spent time with them discussing his career journey, answering questions like “what was the messiest video you worked on?” and listening to a song the children worked on together.
“SBEV is the home where they should be at. No child should feel like they don’t have any support. This is very good. … The kids’ song was amazing,” he said.
Around twenty Flint-area creatives came to learn from Mckoy on Friday evening. The night included Savvy Sliders sandwiches, a viewing of Mckoys music videos with commentary, and a question-and-answer session. Mckoy was also available for 1-on-1 time with a handful of artists.
The Antidote Studio has been a host to series of music industry professionals like multi-platinum selling producer and songwriter RushDee Williams, producer and engineer Mike Kuz, and Flint native rapper and producer Jon Connor.