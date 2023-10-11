Flint, MI — An election commission hearing on new recall language filed against Flint City Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter has been set for 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

The language, submitted by former Flint City Councilman Wantwaz Davis, cites Winfrey-Carter abstention from voting on “Resolution #230167, the yearly fiscal budget.”

The new language follows similar wording to the language Davis filed on Sept. 12 and Sept. 27, both of which were voted down by the Genesee County Election Commission.

The first was denied in late September for not specifying what the resolution listed was about. The second was denied on Oct. 10 for multiple spelling errors.

In response to Davis filing language against her for the third time, Winfrey-Carter told Flint Beat that it’s Davis’ right to file language against her.

“This is democracy. This is what democracy looks like. I mean, as a resident, as a citizen, it’s his right to file recall language,” she said.

Davis told Flint Beat a city councilperson’s most important job is to create legislation and participate in the budget process, which is why he’s filing for Winfrey-Carter’s recall.

“To abstain on the budget, it’s like saying no. It’s the easy way of saying no, without saying no,” he said. “To abstain on the budget is the great form of negligence and it’s also showing the government, the state government, that we do not know how to do our job.”

The hearing on the new recall language against Winfrey-Carter is scheduled for the same time as a hearing for separate language filed against Council Vice President Ladel Lewis.

Both hearings will take place in Judge Jennie Barkey’s courtroom at the 7th Circuit Court in downtown Flint.