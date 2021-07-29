Flint, MI– The City Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow Flint registered voters to vote by absentee ballot over the counter for the upcoming City Council Primary Election, to be held on August 3 in Wards 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, and 8.

However, there will be no Primary Election in Wards 1, 5, and 9.

Voters who may not have mailed their completed ballots to the City Clerk’s office should feel free to use the secured absentee ballot drop boxes, which are accessible 24 hours a day, up until 6:30 p.m. on election night.

The drop boxes are at the following locations:

• In front of Flint City Hall;

• Between the Police and Fire Departments at City Hall;

• Fire Station 3, 1525 Martin Luther King Ave.;

• Fire Station 5, 3402 Western Road;

• Fire Station 6, 716 W. Pierson Road; and

• Fire Station 8, 202 E. Atherton Road.

On Election Day, Tuesday, August 3, voting precincts will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The City Clerk’s Office is located in Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw Street. For additional information about the November 3 Election in general, please contact the Flint City Clerk’s Office at (810) 766-7414.