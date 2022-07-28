Flint, MI—With the November 2022 election approaching, candidates running for five out of seven seats of the Flint Community Schools Board of Education will be up on the ballot. The Flint City Clerk’s Office has certified 15 Flint residents who are vying for the positions.

Candidates for three, six-year seats with terms ending on Dec. 31, 2028:

Linda K. Boose (Incumbent Board member)

(Incumbent Board member) Claudia Perkins

Lakeisha Tureaud

Emily Doerr

Melody Relerford

Dylan Luna

Carol McIntosh (Incumbent)

Chris Del Morone (Incumbent)

Audrey Young

Candidates for a four-year partial seat with a term ending on Dec. 31, 2026:

Terae King Jr.

Donyele Darrough

Candidates for a two-year partial seat with a term ending on Dec. 31, 2024: