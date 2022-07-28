Flint, MI—With the November 2022 election approaching, candidates running for five out of seven seats of the Flint Community Schools Board of Education will be up on the ballot. The Flint City Clerk’s Office has certified 15 Flint residents who are vying for the positions.
Candidates for three, six-year seats with terms ending on Dec. 31, 2028:
- Linda K. Boose (Incumbent Board member)
- Claudia Perkins
- Lakeisha Tureaud
- Emily Doerr
- Melody Relerford
- Dylan Luna
- Carol McIntosh (Incumbent)
- Chris Del Morone (Incumbent)
- Audrey Young
Candidates for a four-year partial seat with a term ending on Dec. 31, 2026:
- Terae King Jr.
- Donyele Darrough
Candidates for a two-year partial seat with a term ending on Dec. 31, 2024:
- Michael Clack
- Allen Gilbert (Incumbent)
- Leslie Haney
- Kasey Calvert