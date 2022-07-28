Flint, MI—With the November 2022 election approaching, candidates running for five out of seven seats of the Flint Community Schools Board of Education will be up on the ballot. The Flint City Clerk’s Office has certified 15 Flint residents who are vying for the positions. 

Candidates for three, six-year seats with terms ending on Dec. 31, 2028: 

  • Linda K. Boose (Incumbent Board member)
  • Claudia Perkins
  • Lakeisha Tureaud
  • Emily Doerr
  • Melody Relerford
  • Dylan Luna
  • Carol McIntosh (Incumbent)
  • Chris Del Morone (Incumbent)
  • Audrey Young

Candidates for a four-year partial seat with a term ending on Dec. 31, 2026: 

  • Terae King Jr. 
  • Donyele Darrough 

Candidates for a two-year partial seat with a term ending on Dec. 31, 2024:

  • Michael Clack 
  • Allen Gilbert (Incumbent) 
  • Leslie Haney 
  • Kasey Calvert 

Nicholas Chan

Nicholas is Flint Beat’s public health and education reporter. He joins the team as he graduates from Santa Clara University, Calif. Nicholas has previously reported on dementia and brain health, as...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.