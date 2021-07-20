Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department is offering several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint as an ongoing effort to get more shots into arms.

While GCHD encourages residents to make appointments, they are not required. For all clinics, there will be no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not needed to get the shot.

All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Here’s the schedule for this week.

Date Location Time Vaccine Type Tuesday, July 20 Our Lady of Guadalupe

2316 Coldwater Rd, Flint, MI 48505

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 12+) Moderna (ages 18+) Wednesday, July 21 Central Church of the Nazarene

1261 West Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) Thursday, July 22 Shiloh Baptist Missionary

2120 Saginaw St, Flint, 48505 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Moderna (ages 18+)

For further questions, call the COVID-19 hotline at 810-344-4800.