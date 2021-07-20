Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department is offering several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint as an ongoing effort to get more shots into arms. 

While GCHD encourages residents to make appointments, they are not required. For all clinics, there will be no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not needed to get the shot.

All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. 

Here’s the schedule for this week.

DateLocationTimeVaccine Type
Tuesday, July 20Our Lady of Guadalupe
2316 Coldwater Rd, Flint, MI 48505
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 12+) Moderna (ages 18+)
Wednesday, July 21 Central Church of the Nazarene
1261 West Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507		9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Thursday, July 22Shiloh Baptist Missionary
2120 Saginaw St, Flint, 48505		1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.Moderna (ages 18+) 

For further questions, call the COVID-19 hotline at 810-344-4800. 

Carmen Nesbitt

Carmen Nesbitt is a journalist with diverse experience in news reporting and feature writing.

