Genesee County, MI—Vaccine availability is expanding and Flint Beat has complied a list below of locations where residents can register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Genesee County.

Depending on availability, locations will have different stock levels of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. All sites require an appointment prior to receiving the vaccine.

At present those eligible for the vaccine include:

Phase 1A (healthcare workers & long-term care residents/staff);

Phase 1B (frontline first responders, teachers/school staff, and those aged 65+)

Caretakers/guardians of children with special health care needs

Anyone aged 50+

Those aged 35+ with a disability or an underlying medical condition

On April 5, all Michiganders 16 and over will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

Last updated: 3/17/2021

Rite Aid

All vaccine appointments at Rite Aid can be scheduled online here.

Kroger Pharmacy

All vaccine appointments at Kroger can be scheduled online here.

Meijer

All vaccine appointments at Meijer can be scheduled online here.

Address Phone Number 2333 S Center Rd G

Burton, MI 48519 810-744-9710 8089 Lapeer Rd

Davison, MI 48423 810-658-5400 2474 W Hill Rd

Flint, MI 48507 810-235-2700 4141 Morrish Rd

Swartz Creek, MI 48473 810-635-1400

Walmart

All vaccine appointments at Walmart can be scheduled online here.

Address Phone Number 5323 E Court St N

Burton, MI 48509 810-744-9690 4313 Corunna Rd

Flint, MI 48532 810-733-5055 6170 S Saginaw St

Grand Blanc, MI 48439 810-603-9739 11493 N Linden Rd

Clio, MI 48420 810-564-3149

Sam’s Club

All vaccine appointments at Sam’s Club can be scheduled online here.

Address Phone Number 4373 Corunna Rd

Flint, MI 48532 (810) 230-6700 6160 S Saginaw St

Grand Blanc, MI 48439 (810) 603-9540

Genesee County Health Department

GCHD does not accept appointments via phone. You can register online here.

Hamilton Community Health Network

Offering vaccinations at all their locations across Genesee County. They offer both an English and Spanish registration form. Call (810) 406- 4246 for more information.

Walgreens/McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care has partnered with Walgreens Pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at select locations. Schedule an appointment online here.