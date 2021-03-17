Genesee County, MI—Vaccine availability is expanding and Flint Beat has complied a list below of locations where residents can register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Genesee County.
Depending on availability, locations will have different stock levels of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. All sites require an appointment prior to receiving the vaccine.
At present those eligible for the vaccine include:
- Phase 1A (healthcare workers & long-term care residents/staff);
- Phase 1B (frontline first responders, teachers/school staff, and those aged 65+)
- Caretakers/guardians of children with special health care needs
- Anyone aged 50+
- Those aged 35+ with a disability or an underlying medical condition
On April 5, all Michiganders 16 and over will be eligible to receive a vaccine.
Last updated: 3/17/2021
Rite Aid
All vaccine appointments at Rite Aid can be scheduled online here.
|Address
|Phone Number
|2838 E Court St
Flint, MI 4850
|810-767-3059
|4001 Davison Rd Suite A
Burton, MI 48509
|810-742-0217
|3717 Fenton Rd
Flint, MI 48507
|810-232-5118
|1124 N Ballenger Hwy
Flint, MI 48504
|810-233-6765
|4007 Saginaw St G
Burton, MI 48529
|810-742-7002
|3521 Corunna Rd
Flint, MI 48503
|810-235-6363
|4033 Fenton Rd
Burton, MI 48529
|810-239-4614
|4519 Richfield Rd
Flint, MI 48506
|(810) 250-0165
|6026 Lapeer Rd
Burton, MI 48509
|(810) 742-3010
|5018 Clio Rd
Flint, MI 48504
|(810) 787-2232
|4515 Corunna Rd
Flint, MI 48532
|(810) 732-7011
|2506 Hill Rd
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
|(810) 606-1004
|1020 Hill Rd
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
|(810) 232-4111
|5370 Hill Rd
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
|(810) 694-4775
|11609 S Saginaw St
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
|(810) 694-4983
|11801 Saginaw St
Mt Morris, MI 48458
|(810) 686-7106
|4515 E Mt Morris Rd
Mt Morris, MI 48458
|(810) 640-2110
|521 N State Rd
Davison, MI 48423
|(810) 658-0527
|841 S State Rd
Davison, MI 48423
|(810) 653-7485
|1565 E Pierson Rd
Flushing, MI 48433
|(810) 659-2940
|8360 S Saginaw St
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
|(810) 694-2500
|218 W Main St
Flushing, MI 48433
|(810) 659-9112
|9090 Miller Rd
Swartz Creek, MI 48473
|(810) 635-4481
|100 E Vienna St
Clio, MI 48420
|(810) 687-0800
|337 N State Rd
Otisville, MI 48463
|(810) 631-4551
|1001 N Leroy St
Fenton, MI 48430
|(810) 750-1923
Kroger Pharmacy
All vaccine appointments at Kroger can be scheduled online here.
|Address
|Phone Number
|3838 Richfield Rd
Flint, MI 48506
|(810) 736-9913
|1200 E Bristol Rd
Burton, MI 48529
|(810) 239-9941
|5249 Corunna Rd
Flint, MI 48532
|(810) 732-0130
|7188 Saginaw St
Mt Morris, MI 48458
|(810) 670-2840
|12731 S Saginaw St
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
|(810) 695-6384
|1542 E Pierson Rd
Flushing, MI 48433
|(810) 659-3121
|700 N State Rd
Davison, MI 48423
|(810) 653-4175
|7084 Miller Rd
Swartz Creek, MI 48473
|(810) 630-0575
Meijer
All vaccine appointments at Meijer can be scheduled online here.
|Address
|Phone Number
|2333 S Center Rd G
Burton, MI 48519
|810-744-9710
|8089 Lapeer Rd
Davison, MI 48423
|810-658-5400
|2474 W Hill Rd
Flint, MI 48507
|810-235-2700
|4141 Morrish Rd
Swartz Creek, MI 48473
|810-635-1400
Walmart
All vaccine appointments at Walmart can be scheduled online here.
|Address
|Phone Number
|5323 E Court St N
Burton, MI 48509
|810-744-9690
|4313 Corunna Rd
Flint, MI 48532
|810-733-5055
|6170 S Saginaw St
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
|810-603-9739
|11493 N Linden Rd
Clio, MI 48420
|810-564-3149
Sam’s Club
All vaccine appointments at Sam’s Club can be scheduled online here.
|Address
|Phone Number
|4373 Corunna Rd
Flint, MI 48532
|(810) 230-6700
|6160 S Saginaw St
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
|(810) 603-9540
Genesee County Health Department
GCHD does not accept appointments via phone. You can register online here.
Hamilton Community Health Network
Offering vaccinations at all their locations across Genesee County. They offer both an English and Spanish registration form. Call (810) 406- 4246 for more information.
Walgreens/McLaren Health Care
McLaren Health Care has partnered with Walgreens Pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at select locations. Schedule an appointment online here.