Genesee County, MI—Vaccine availability is expanding and Flint Beat has complied a list below of locations where residents can register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Genesee County.

Depending on availability, locations will have different stock levels of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. All sites require an appointment prior to receiving the vaccine.

At present those eligible for the vaccine include:

  • Phase 1A (healthcare workers & long-term care residents/staff);
  • Phase 1B (frontline first responders, teachers/school staff, and those aged 65+)
  • Caretakers/guardians of children with special health care needs
  • Anyone aged 50+
  • Those aged 35+ with a disability or an underlying medical condition

On April 5, all Michiganders 16 and over will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

Last updated: 3/17/2021

Rite Aid

All vaccine appointments at Rite Aid can be scheduled online here.

Address Phone Number
2838 E Court St 
Flint, MI 4850		810-767-3059
4001 Davison Rd Suite A 
Burton, MI 48509		810-742-0217
3717 Fenton Rd 
Flint, MI 48507		810-232-5118
1124 N Ballenger Hwy 
Flint, MI 48504		810-233-6765
4007 Saginaw St G 
Burton, MI 48529		810-742-7002
3521 Corunna Rd 
Flint, MI 48503		810-235-6363
4033 Fenton Rd 
Burton, MI 48529		810-239-4614
4519 Richfield Rd 
Flint, MI 48506		(810) 250-0165
6026 Lapeer Rd 
Burton, MI 48509		 (810) 742-3010
5018 Clio Rd 
Flint, MI 48504		(810) 787-2232
4515 Corunna Rd
Flint, MI 48532		(810) 732-7011
2506 Hill Rd 
Grand Blanc, MI 48439		(810) 606-1004
1020 Hill Rd
Grand Blanc, MI 48439		 (810) 232-4111
5370 Hill Rd 
Grand Blanc, MI 48439		(810) 694-4775
11609 S Saginaw St 
Grand Blanc, MI 48439		(810) 694-4983
11801 Saginaw St
Mt Morris, MI 48458		(810) 686-7106
4515 E Mt Morris Rd 
Mt Morris, MI 48458		(810) 640-2110
521 N State Rd 
Davison, MI 48423		(810) 658-0527
841 S State Rd 
Davison, MI 48423		(810) 653-7485
1565 E Pierson Rd 
Flushing, MI 48433		(810) 659-2940
8360 S Saginaw St
Grand Blanc, MI 48439		 (810) 694-2500
218 W Main St 
Flushing, MI 48433		(810) 659-9112
9090 Miller Rd 
Swartz Creek, MI 48473		(810) 635-4481
100 E Vienna St 
Clio, MI 48420		(810) 687-0800
337 N State Rd 
Otisville, MI 48463		(810) 631-4551
1001 N Leroy St 
Fenton, MI 48430		(810) 750-1923

Kroger Pharmacy

All vaccine appointments at Kroger can be scheduled online here.

Address Phone Number
3838 Richfield Rd 
Flint, MI 48506		(810) 736-9913
1200 E Bristol Rd 
Burton, MI 48529		(810) 239-9941
5249 Corunna Rd 
Flint, MI 48532		(810) 732-0130
7188 Saginaw St 
Mt Morris, MI 48458		(810) 670-2840
12731 S Saginaw St 
Grand Blanc, MI 48439		(810) 695-6384
1542 E Pierson Rd 
Flushing, MI 48433		(810) 659-3121
700 N State Rd 
Davison, MI 48423		(810) 653-4175
7084 Miller Rd 
Swartz Creek, MI 48473		(810) 630-0575

Meijer

All vaccine appointments at Meijer can be scheduled online here.

AddressPhone Number
2333 S Center Rd G 
Burton, MI 48519		810-744-9710
8089 Lapeer Rd 
Davison, MI 48423		810-658-5400
2474 W Hill Rd 
Flint, MI 48507		810-235-2700
4141 Morrish Rd 
Swartz Creek, MI 48473		810-635-1400

Walmart

All vaccine appointments at Walmart can be scheduled online here.

AddressPhone Number
5323 E Court St N
Burton, MI 48509		810-744-9690
4313 Corunna Rd 
Flint, MI 48532		810-733-5055
6170 S Saginaw St
Grand Blanc, MI 48439		810-603-9739
11493 N Linden Rd 
Clio, MI 48420		810-564-3149

Sam’s Club

All vaccine appointments at Sam’s Club can be scheduled online here.

AddressPhone Number
4373 Corunna Rd 
Flint, MI 48532		(810) 230-6700
6160 S Saginaw St 
Grand Blanc, MI 48439		(810) 603-9540

Genesee County Health Department

GCHD does not accept appointments via phone. You can register online here.

Hamilton Community Health Network 

Offering vaccinations at all their locations across Genesee County. They offer both an English and Spanish registration form. Call (810) 406- 4246 for more information.

Walgreens/McLaren Health Care 

McLaren Health Care has partnered with Walgreens Pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at select locations. Schedule an appointment online here.

