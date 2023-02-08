Flint, MI—Hurley Medical Center will be launching a physical therapy clinic in the YMCA of Greater Flint’s new downtown location, which is set to open in 2025.

The clinic will be the second Hurley physical therapy clinic housed in a YMCA facility. The first is at the Flint YMCA-Pierson Road Branch in Flushing, Mich., which opened in April 2013.

Catherine Metz, administrator at the Hurley Medical Center, said the new project extends a long-standing partnership between Hurley and the YMCA.

“We just have a very like-minded mission and that’s taking care of the community, the underserved, and promoting health and wellness,” Metz said.

Hurley currently has a total of four physical therapy clinics, and Metz said the new clinic in the YMCA will offer a range of services, such as treatment of sports injuries, strokes, pelvic pain, urinary incontinence and neurological disorders, in order to rehabilitate physical function.

The clinic will be part of the YMCA’s new space at 719 Harrison St. Metz said the location will grant patients convenient access to care, as the YMCA facility will be adjacent to the Mass Transportation Authority bus terminal in downtown Flint.

Metz added that the YMCA’s amenities, such as its gym and aquatic center, will also be readily accessible to patients. That access gives patients the opportunity to apply what they’ve learned from physical therapy, Metz explained.

It’s about creating the continuum of care, she said, and “handing over that care to the patient and making it possible for them to own their own condition and care for themselves in a way, because they’ve had an opportunity to be shown what a fitness center can be and how it can be great adjunct to the care they’ve been receiving.”

Currently, Hurley’s physical therapy patients receive a free month-long membership to the YMCA under the Post Rehabilitation Exercise Program (PREP)—a program which will also give Hurley’s physical therapy patients access to the new YMCA in downtown Flint, Metz noted.

“It’s just a beautiful partnership,” she said. “We’re excited to have a second location with them.”