Flint, MI—Kettering University ranked No. 9 out of 157 regional universities in the Midwest in U.S News and World Report’s Best Colleges of 2021.

Kettering moved up four spots from last year. 

The report is released every year and rates colleges based on established measures of academic excellence like graduation rates, retention rates, student-faculty ratio and average federal loan debt of graduates. 

Kettering’s Undergraduate Engineering Program tied with The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina at No. 17 in the nation for schools where doctorates are not offered. 

The university also ranked  No. 12 for mechanical engineering programs. Kettering’s  electrical/electronic communications program and computer science also received recognition. 

Carmen Nesbitt

Carmen Nesbitt is a journalist with diverse experience in news reporting and feature writing. She wrote for Hour Detroit and SEEN Magazine before joining the Flint Beat news team as an education and public...

