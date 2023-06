Flint, MI – A Flint woman has filed a lawsuit claiming that her constitutional rights and the Open Meetings Act were violated during a June 5, 2023 council meeting in the Genesee County Administration Building where she was asked to turn the light off on her camera by city council members.

Kamryn Randle filed the case in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan Flint Division on June 8, 2023. Here are the court documents: