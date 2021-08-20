Flint, MI– The City of Flint has a new interim Chief Financial Officer.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley appointed Robert Widigan, previously the finance director of the City of Lansing, to the position. As CFO, Widigan will oversee all aspects of the city’s finances.

The position opened up at the beginning of August, when former CFO Shelbi Frayer left the position to pursue another opportunity. She had been in the role for less than six months.

During a Flint City Council Committee meeting on Aug. 18, Widigan said he started in the interim position on Aug. 16. He can remain interim for 90 days, and must receive approval from the council to stay in the position after that.

At that meeting, Widigan said he was born in Hurley Hospital in Flint, and went to West Court Street Church of God. He also attended Mott Community College and University of Michigan-Flint, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in finance.

“Bottom line, I’m very excited to return to my hometown and join the team already working hard to move the City of Flint forward,” Widigan said. “And I am eager to work with the administration, council, residents, and our community partners to continue growing this great city, the place where I was born.”

As the finance director in Lansing, Widigan said he “oversaw short and long-term fiscal planning and operations for the city, prepared revenue projections and debt service requirements, evaluated departmental operations, along with other tasks related to the city’s financial health.”

Before that role, Widigan had been the village manager in the Village of Shelby, and before that he was a departmental analyst for the State of Michigan.

According to the appointment resolution, Widigan will receive an annual salary of $135,000.

The council voted to send Widigan’s appointment to the next Finance Committee meeting to continue questioning and vetting his qualifications.

“We are pleased to welcome Robert back home and accept this role as we complete a successful transition period after Shelbi Frayer’s departure. His critical review of financial and operational management will keep the City of Flint in a strong financial position,” Neeley said in a press release. “His wealth of knowledge will keep our commitment to making the City’s finances a priority as we continue to move forward in a positive direction.”