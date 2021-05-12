Flint, MI—Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced today that he is doubling the reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone dumping tires in the City of Flint.

Just days after a tire buyback program in Flint, the City of Flint Fight Blight Team began cleanup of yet another dump site filled with tires and trash near James P. Cole Boulevard. Mayor Sheldon Neeley called on all residents to fight back against dumping, especially the increase of what appears to be commercial businesses disposing of used tires by trashing Flint neighborhoods.

“Every indication is that unscrupulous tire businesses are using the City of Flint as their dumping ground. We need residents to join us in our fight against blight. Let’s fight back against all those who would treat our community like a garbage can,” Mayor Neeley said.

Mayor Neeley announced last year that the City of Flint would launch an innovative partnership with CrimeStoppers to help fight illegal dumping in the City by offering rewards up to $1,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of anyone illegally dumping in the City of Flint.

Mayor Neeley’s announcement today, May 10, 2021, doubles the reward to up to $2,000 for commercial tire dumping.

You can anonymously report illegal dumping by submitting videos or photos to CrimeStoppersofFlint.com or on the free P3 mobile app or you can call 1-800-422-JAIL (5245). Tips that help lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.