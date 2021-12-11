Flint, MI—Mayor Sheldon Neeley will deliver his second State of the City address at 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021. The mayor called a special meeting of the Flint City Council to present the State of the City at the same time.

“As with last year, the decision was made to broadcast this address in an effort to keep us all safe with the ability to have more participation. Covid-19 is still very active in our community. During my address, I will be joined by a few of my directors to give additional highlights and plans for 2022,” Mayor Neeley said.

The mayor’s State of the City will be broadcast on Channel 17 from 7-730 p.m. The mayor will also present the state of the City to Flint City Council in a special meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 13.

You can also tune into the State of the City on the City of Flint’s Facebook page and its YouTube Channel. Other local media and community partners also are invited to share the broadcast on their social media channels.