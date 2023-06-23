Flint, MI — Mott Fest, a family-friendly festival, will return to Mott Park on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mott Park Recreation Area, located at 2701 Nolen Drive.

Mott Fest is hosted by the Mott Park Recreation Association (MPRA), and according to the organization’s press release, it will feature live music, games and sports activities for kids, craft booths, food trucks and a beer tent.

Performers include Rodeo Drive and singer Millie Grasso.



Tom Saxton, the president of the MPRA Board, said he is excited to build on last year’s event and that he and his neighbors “look forward to welcoming guests at the annual summer festival in the beautiful space at the Mott Park Recreation Area.”

Mott Fest is an all-ages event and free to attend. More information can be found on the Mott Park Recreation Area’s Facebook page or at mpraa.net.